If you’ve been focused on the Trump/Musk break up story, you might be missing one of the most important questions about the economics of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill” Trump budget plan.

On May 29, Broadband Breakfast wrote: 5G has been a bust, [] and, the House passed a massive budget bill that projects to raise $88 billion from the FCC auction of 600 megahertz of spectrum for 5G and higher wireless services over the next 10 years.



Broadband Breakfast, May 29: The Phoenix Center yesterday released a paper with a startling conclusion: Wireless 5G has been a bust. Say what? “Despite the industry’s sweeping promises, the data show no measurable economic impact from 5G so far,” said Phoenix Center Chief Economist Dr. George S. Ford, the study’s author. “All regression coefficients are small and statistically indistinguishable from zero across every economic outcome measured – employment, wages, business establishments, personal income, and GDP.” Ford’s paper comes just days after the House passed a massive budget bill that projects to raise $88 billion from the FCC auction of 600 megahertz of spectrum for 5G and higher wireless services over the next 10 years. In the Senate, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has sponsored legislation calling for 5G spectrum auctions substantially larger than what’s in the House bill. And FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has been vocal about the vast economic and political benefits that accrue from investing in 5G by dint of spectrum auctions.”

The admission by Broadband Breakfast is remarkable.

What Your Saw in the Tech Press, instead of reporting about the risks of balancing the budget via the sale of more spectrum



“It’s OK to take off your tin foil hat because ‘5G is Safe!’”

Where is a good Press Ombudsman when you need one?

In Feb. 0f 2020, the Irish Times published a ‘Correction and Clarification’ Professor Tom Butler and The Irish Times stating, “The Press Ombudsman has upheld a complaint by Professor Tom Butler that The Irish Times breached Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) of the Code of Practice of the Press Council of Ireland.” The case concerned an article about wireless safety.

“Professor Butler made a formal complaint to the Office of the Press Ombudsman claiming that Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) and Principle 2 (Distinguishing Fact and Comment) of the Code of Practice had been breached. Professor Butler challenged what he understood to be the subtext of the article which was, he said, that there were “no real links between wireless technology and health”. In particular, he disputed the accuracy of the sub-heading to the article, claiming that there was “significant scientific concern that dates back to the 1950s, at the very least”. He referenced many scientific papers and research findings which questioned the safety of microwave radiation, stating that “there is a significant body of scientific evidence on hazardous non-thermal levels of microwave radiation”. He questioned the statement of the author of the article that “mainstream scientists continue to see no evidence of harm from cell phone radio waves” which he described as “demonstrably false”.

The Subtext of the 2025 “5G Skin” study media coverage is also: “No real links between wireless technology (5G, Cellphones, Wi-Fi) and health”

On May 13, the study “5G-exposed human skin cells do not respond with altered gene expression and methylation profiles” by Jyoti Jyoti, Isabel Gronau, Eda Cakir, Marc-Thorsten Hütt, Alexander Lerchl, Vivian Meyer Author Notes PNAS Nexus, Volume 4, Issue 5, May 2025, pgaf127, https://doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgaf127 was published by Oxford Academic’s PNAS NEXUS.

On May 26, EMF South Africa published insightful commentary on the research paper and the resulting media coverage. I highlighted the South African analysis here on June 1st via Substack. Commentary on the Attention-Grabbing 5G-Skin Study

“A recent 5G research study on the effects of future signals on human skin cells was announced with great fanfare. It was quickly followed by attention-grabbing headlines claiming that the study proves—once and for all—that “5G is absolutely safe.” This post is a response to both the research paper and the surrounding media coverage.” - EMF-SA

In my post I noted the not-covered-by-the-media history and focus of privately-owned Constructor University via Wikipedia: The institute focuses on computer science, physics and digital transformation. EMF-SA also noted that Microwave News compiled information on one of the study’s authors Alexander Lerchl – https://microwavenews.com/news-tags/alexander-lerchl

How Did the Tech Media Cover the Story of the 5G Skin Study? i.e. Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) and Principle 2 (Distinguishing Fact and Comment)?



EMF South Africa noted these issues :

The Framing of the Narrative,

Discrediting Opposition Without Addressing Substance,

Use of Loaded Language & Certainty Overreach,

Use of Backward logic, and Study Relevance

See for Yourself:

The Press Mess: 5G, Skin, & “Safety”

ANDROID AUTHORITY: Take off your tinfoil hat: Exposure to 5G doesn’t alter your genes, new study finds – The result of the peer-reviewed study should put the conspiracy theory to rest — but it probably won't. []In summary, the energy of 5G frequencies is too low to ionize atoms or break molecular bonds, which means it can’t damage DNA. Not even a little. The study also found these signals don’t even make it past the surface — 5G waves can only penetrate a matter of millimeters into your skin. So even if they were dangerous, which the study found they’re not, they’re not getting deep enough to start altering your brain or internal organs. By Matt Horne

EARTH.COM hyperlink reads: 5g-wireless-signals-are-finally-proven-to-be-completely-safe Headline: 5G wireless signals were extensively tested and the final verdict is out on their human impac t People keep debating whether fifth-generation wireless signals might be risky. Some fear that these signals, traveling at higher frequencies, could damage our cells. Scientists have now studied how 5G waves affect the activity of human skin cells and 5G wireless signal testing ends, final safety verdict issued - Earth.com by Jordan Joseph

GIZMODO Scientists Blasted Human Cells With 5G to See What Would Happen –

https://gizmodo.com/scientists-blasted-human-cells-with-5g-to-see-what-would-happen-20006025 To settle lingering health fears, scientists blasted human skin cells with intense 5G signals to see if the radiation does any damage. More research has confirmed that, no, there is no evidence your cell phone will compromise your health . The recent study specifically analyzed electromagnetic waves used by 5G networks, which, during the pandemic, were at the center of conspiracies linking the technology to covid infections. by Margherita Bassi

IFL SCIENCE What Happened When Scientists Exposed Human Cells To 5G? Absolutely Nothing (United Kingdom) A recent study exposed human cells to electromagnetic frequencies well beyond those of 5G towers, and nothing happened. he results are in, and we finally know what happens to human cells exposed to 5G signals. In a sealed experiment at Constructor University in Germany, scientists bombarded human skin cells with electromagnetic waves that were ten times stronger than the recommended exposure limit, way above those produced by 5G towers, for up to 48 hours. The results were damning: nothing happened. The experiment was the most rigorous to date and directly challenges the common myth that 5G wireless signals cause harm by Dr. Russell Moul

POPULAR SCIENCE Study debunks 5G health conspiracy theory (again) 5G network frequencies don't penetrate the skin past a few millimeters. Conspiracy theories about cell phone towers and wireless communication have existed as long as the technologies themselves. But in an age of rampant disinformation, objectively false claims about these subjects are more widespread than ever, and increasingly difficult to combat. Take 5G cellular service, for example. The more advanced network’s unfortunately timed 2019 rollout made it the focal point in many off-the-wall COVID-19 conspiracies . While some of the more ludicrous claims involved 5G microchip implants hidden in fake vaccines, others fell back on a more familiar trope—that 5G frequencies are actively harmful to our health. By Andrew Paul

RBC UKRAINE Scientists debunk main myth about 5G: What new study reveal w photo image caption: Scientists have proven that 5G does not harm health. Supporters of conspiracy theories about the harm of 5G have been claiming for many years that this technology is supposedly dangerous to health. However, a new scientific study has definitively refuted their main arguments, according to the Android Authority online media outlet, which covers the world of Android and technology. by Kateryna Shkarlat

VICE Does 5G Actually Damage Human Cells? Science Has an Answer. By Luis Prada Despite what your uncle’s Facebook PSAs say, 5G isn’t turning your body into a hotspot or melting your DNA or turning you gay or whatever absolute batshit nonsense conspiracies right-wing lunatics have devised. A recent study from Constructor University just called BS on a conspiracy theory that 5G signals might somehow be zapping our skin cells into death. []In other words, your skin cells don’t care about 5G, even under worst-case conditions. 5G simply has zero effect on your cells. []Now, all of this scientific research that aims to get at the bottom of conspiracies to debunk them, in this case, down to a cellular level, is probably useless. Conspiracy theorists are rarely, if ever, swayed by factual evidence. by By Luis Prada

(What is a “human cell”?)

CONSTRUCTOR UNIVERSITY’S PRESS RELEASE:

A new study published today in the renowned academic journal PNAS Nexus conducted by two research groups at Constructor University in Bremen provides scientific clarity on a widely debated issue: Do 5G mobile communications frequencies harm human skin cells? The answer from the teams led by Prof. Dr. Alexander Lerchl and Prof. Dr. Marc Torsten Hütt is clear: Under experimental conditions that exceeded real-world exposure levels by up to ten times, no signs of cellular damage were found. Against the backdrop of increasing wireless data transmission and the use of higher frequencies in mobile communication, the researchers investigated the effects of 5G electromagnetic fields on two types of human skin cells—fibroblasts and keratinocytes. In a fully blinded experimental setup, cells were exposed for 2 and 48 hours to field strengths up to ten times higher than legally permitted limits. Control groups were either not exposed at all (sham) or treated with UV radiation as a positive control. Dr. Vivian Meyer, Dr. Isabel Gronau and Karen Drees, from Prof. Lerchl’s team, performed the experiments, while Jyoti Jyoti and Eda Cakir, from Prof. Hütt’s group, analyzed the data. The result: There were no significant changes in gene expression or DNA methylation attributable to the exposure. The small differences observed were within the range expected by chance.“Our data strongly support the assessment that 5G frequencies do not cause harmful effects on human skin cells,” says Prof. Lerchl, a biologist and long-time expert on electromagnetic fields. Prof. Hütt, a renowned systems biologist, adds: “Especially in light of public concern, it’s crucial that we approach these questions with scientific rigor and methodological care – and for these two levels of cellular function, gene regulation and methylation, that’s exactly what we did.”

Wissenschaftlicher Ansprechpartner: Dr. Alexander Lerchl | Professor of Biology and Ethics in Science and Technology alerchl@constructor.university

Originalpublikation:

https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/5/pgaf127/8124427

Common Sense Analysis/Critique of Media Coverage, by EMF South Africa

“This kind of framing risks delegitimizing even well-founded or scientifically grounded concerns by categorizing them alongside fringe views.

These statements go well beyond cautious scientific language. In high-quality research reporting, especially in fields with public health implications, phrases like “with great clarity” or “close this debate” are red flags. Science rarely “closes debates” based on one study—especially in complex, emerging fields.

This reflects circular reasoning: the null result is used to retroactively justify the method, rather than the method standing independently of the outcome.

Clarifying 5G Frequency Ranges It is misleading to present findings from studies on millimeter waves (mmWave) as representative of all 5G frequencies. In reality, 5G includes a wide range of frequencies, each with different coverage and potential biological effects. In light of this, studies that only examine mmWave exposures—such as those at 26 or 40 GHz—cannot be taken as definitive evidence for the safety of all 5G technologies. Broader investigation across commonly used mid- and low-band frequencies is essential for a more complete understanding of potential health effects.

An independent take on key nuances to be aware of:

The exposure duration was either 2 or 48 hours, which may not reflect real-life chronic, long-term exposure .

Cell cultures in petri dishes are not equivalent to whole human biology—this model lacks the complexity of real tissues and systems.

Only two cell types were used, both from the skin, even though 5G signals (including other than mmwaves) can penetrate deeper or affect neurological and immune systems indirectly.

It’s worth noting that the study used penicillin-streptomycin in the culture media. Emerging research shows that antibiotics in mammalian cell cultures—especially streptomycin—can affect gene expression and epigenetic regulation. This could introduce subtle confounders—particularly in transcriptomic analyses—where even minor gene expression shifts can be misinterpreted. For more on this topic: Antibiotic Use in Mammalian Cell Cultures – EMFSA”



Source; 5G Skin Research Study: One Swallow Does Not Make a Summer - EMFSA

Why Does This Matter? Who Has Skin in the Game? A Few Things to Ponder

An Inconvenient Truth of Other Recent Reseach

Within days of the Constructor University’s construction of a misleading narrative about 5G safety echoed by the tech media, coincidentally, Olle Johansson of Sweden distributed a study from France - about skin. And, the researchers actually studied individuals who perceive that they are electrosensitive.

Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common by Laurène Sonzogni, Joëlle Al-Choboq, Patrick Combemale, Amélie Massardier-Pilonchéry, Audrey Bouchet, Philippe May, Jean-François Doré, Jean-Claude Debouzy, Michel Bourguignon, Yves Le Dréan m Nicolas Foray Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2025, 26(10), 4792; https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26104792

Abstract Electromagnetic hyper-sensitivity (EHS) and its causal link with radio-frequencies raise a major question of public health. In the frame of the clinical study DEMETER, 26 adult volunteers self-diagnosed as EHS-positive agreed to reply to a self-assessment questionnaire and to provide a skin biopsy sampling to establish a primary fibroblast cell line. The questionnaire and the biological data revealed, independently, 2 subsets of donors associated each with a low background, highly responsive (LBHR) and a high background, lowly responsive (HBLR) phenotype. A couple of subsets based on questionnaire data and based on the yield of spontaneous DNA double-strand breaks were found to be composed of the same donors at 64% identity. After exposure to X-rays, and application of anti- γH2AX , pATM , and MRE11 immunofluorescence, all the DEMETER fibroblasts (26/26) elicited a delayed radiation-induced ATM nucleoshuttling (RIANS). The use of RIANS biomarkers showed that the 2 phenotypes described above corresponded to DEMETER donors with a high risk of cancer (LBHR) or high risk of accelerated aging (HBLR). By exposing DEMETER cells to H 2 O 2 followed by an antioxidative agent, we confirmed that EHS may be related to the management of DNA strand breaks. A preliminary molecular model of EHS inspired by the RIANS model was proposed.

Blood Flow and the 2007 Rabbit Study and February 2025 Ultrasonography Study

The 2007 study “Role of blood flow on RF exposure induced skin temperature elevations in rabbit ears” noted “Our results demonstrate that the physiological effects of blood flow should be considered when extrapolating modeling data to living animals, and particular caution is needed when interpreting the results of modeling studies that do not include blood flow.”

This is crucial because of this February 2025 study that shows what happens when blood flow is considered.

“Through the use of diagnostic ultrasound, members of EHT’s scientific team have recently discovered that electromagnetic fields (“EMFs”) emitted by wireless communications devices can cause red blood cells to stick to one another like a stack of coins while flowing in the body's blood vessels. This phenomenon, called “rouleaux formation,” was previously reported by scientists utilizing dark field microscopy, but was largely discounted by the scientific community because the in-vitro technique is fraught with potential technical challenges that could lead to false positive results.”

In 2006, a group of German high school students discovered the same thing, which was referred to as the money-roll effect. “Under the influence of electromagnetic fields, red blood cells clump together to form cylindrical structures that look like a stack of coins. This so-called money roll effect was discovered at the end of the 1990s by the German physician Dr. Hans-Joachim Petersohn. It is unclear what consequences can be attributed to the effect, but an increased risk of thrombosis and inadequate oxygen transport due to the reduced effective surface area of the blood cells are conceivable.’ (The findings were accompanied by industry disregard.)

“In our opinion, a condition for an applied EMF in order to have a therapeutic action is, to simulate natural EMFs or physiological endogenous cellular signals. Once we know that the most bioactive polarized and coherent EMFs are the ULF/ELF ones, the critical issue for an applied ULF/ELF EMF is whether its included frequencies (and other parameters such as waveform, polarity, etc.) reinforce or cancel the endogenous physiological electrical activity of the cells which is responsible for the specific therapeutic action (49, 210, 369). The basic frequency of the natural atmospheric “Schumann” electromagnetic resonances (7.83 Hz) and its harmonics are detected in the human/animal brain activity, and the physical parameters of electromagnetic brain activity and atmospheric lightning display remarkable similarities (369–371). Thus, we have suggested (210) that the therapeutic effects of pulsed EMFs are expected to be optimal at pulsing frequencies coinciding with the Schumann frequencies, or the endogenous ionic oscillations in cells (49). Indeed, Yan et al. (372) found that pulses at an ELF repetition rate coinciding with the basic Schumann frequency 7.83 Hz inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis of cancer cells while this does not occur with normal cells. This needs to be further verified and certainly, there are important limitations: All anthropogenic EMFs are fully polarized and coherent something that does not occur with the natural EMFs which are only partially polarized on certain occasions (5). This seems to be the reason why the vast majority of effects of anthropogenic EMFs are detrimental, whereas the vast majority of natural EMFs can be beneficial.

In conclusion, the IFO-VGIC mechanism that explains VGIC dysfunction, and the subsequent OS, provide a comprehensive biophysical/biochemical mechanism explaining the plethora of experimental and epidemiological findings connecting anthropogenic EMF exposures with OS, DNA/cellular damage and related pathologies such as poor health, EHS, infertility, organic/neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, etc. Even though the mechanistic details of how exactly the ionic perturbations stimulate ROS production by their sources need to be further explored, the basic scheme of the complete EMF-bioeffects mechanism is revealed already. The long existing experimental and epidemiological findings connecting exposure to man-made EMFs and DNA damage, infertility, and cancer, are now explained by the presented comprehensive mechanism. We hope this provides a better understanding of the involved science, a basis for future research, and the establishment of biologically relevant EMF exposure guidelines for effective protection of public health and the environment.” Joel Moskowitz of Electromagnetic Radiation Safety noted, “This well-referenced literature review (373 refs.) explains how electromagnetic fields (EMF) produced in wireless communications--which are polarized, coherent microwaves with highly variable intensity and modulated and pulsed at extremely low frequencies--cause "cancer, infertility, electro-hypersensitivity, and various other pathologies."

So much for Vice’s claim: 5G simply has zero effect on your cells?

It’s a (White) Man’s World?

One of the most alarming aspects about the 5G skin study media coverage passing as science is the implication that all human skin is homogenous, both within the individual organism and between individuals, when data about variability concerning skin exists, for example, as noted in this June 6 article about another topic: Why vitamin D advice fails people with darker skin tones - New research reveals why melanin-rich skin needs different health approaches. “For decades, medical science has operated under the assumption that people with darker skin simply need more sun exposure to produce adequate vitamin D. This oversimplified understanding has led to widespread vitamin D deficiency in melanin-rich populations and health recommendations that don’t actually work for millions of people.” “Recent groundbreaking research is revealing that melanin doesn’t just act as a simple sunscreen that blocks vitamin D production. Instead, melanin-rich skin has evolved completely different mechanisms for vitamin D metabolism that traditional medical recommendations have completely ignored.”

The fact that the Constructor University Skin Study overlooked the possibility that real live skin in different humans may vary in interactions with electromagnetic fields and RF exposures for any reason does not surprise informed consumers, given the lack of reasoning that also accompanies testing for cellphone safety, which ignores the fact that children and fetuses are smaller than male military recruits. The testing for the Specific Absorption Rate for cellphone radiation takes the temperature of an inanimate dummy based on the measurements of a male military recruit’s head - manifesting institutionalized sexism, and agism, while ignoring the vulnerability of the developing brain.

Image courtesy Flo Freshman

The medical industry made the cognitive error of testing drugs on adult males and then prescribing to woman and children, with unanticipated outcomes, until insight dawned and a paradigm shift occurred.

After reviewing testimony and science submitted to the FCC, a federal court ruled in 2021 that the FCC had failed to justify why it did not revisit its radio frequency exposure guidelines, and one concern is children. Another is that the FCC ignored the testimony of those reporting injuries.

The FCC has ignored the Court’s remand. How has the tech press covered the story? How many Americans even know about the court case or its implications?

Can we afford to ignore these issues to justify the sale of economic growth based on the sale of additional spectrum?

The Court was not the only party concerned about wireless communication exposures for children

In 2008, the National Academies published an identification of research needs, which included lack of data concerning children’s safety.

In 2008, at a conference at the Royal Society in London, Professor Paolo Vecchia, head of ICNIRP at the time, said this about using ICNIRP’s techni­cal guidelines: “What they are not:”

Mandatory prescriptions for safety The “last word” on the issue Defensive walls for industry or oth­ers” (verbatim quote from voice recording)

Whose News Do You Trust?

Image courtesy Flo Freshman



While many Americans may not reference tech-bro media sources like those listed above in this post, they may feel that they have access to reliable and responsible reporting from legacy (often left-leaning, intellectually toned) trusted sources.

Back to the Irish Press Ombudsman’s decision about Truth and Accuracy that I mentioned at the beginning of this post.

The complaint was about William Broad’s article “The 5G Health Hazard That Isn’t;” New York Times, July 16, 2019) reprinted by The Irish Times (William J. Broad, “Are there any real links between wireless technology and health?,” September 5, 2019).

In February of 2020, the Irish Times reported, Professor Tom Butler and The Irish Times

“The press ombudsman has upheld a complaint in relation to a New York Times article that was republished by The Irish Times last September, writes Eithne Dodd.

The article Prof Tom Butler's complaint upheld over wi-fi article in Irish Times explains: Headlined “Are there any real links between wireless technology and health?”, it was written by William Broad, an American science journalist who has twice shared the Pulitzer prize with colleagues. Asked last week to comment on the fact the press ombudsman in Ireland had upheld a complaint about one of its pieces, The New York Times said: “We’re confident in the accuracy of our reporting.” The article analysed some of the alleged health risks associated with 5G wireless technology, and whether the “blossoming anxiety” over these risks could be traced to one scientist and a single chart. A formal complaint about the piece was made by Professor Tom Butler of University College Cork, who said it breached principle one of the code of practice of the Press Council of Ireland, which requires journalists to strive for truth and accuracy.”

The Environmental Health Trust chronicled the history of the complaint here:

Butler-complaint-to-Irish-Press-Ombudsman-re-William-Broad-Nov-2019.pdf

See also: New York Times Cell Phone Story Violated Truth and Accuracy Code of Press Council of Ireland - Environmental Health Trust

The Irish Times responded by saying the article had been published in good faith and that its author had “twice won the Pulitzer prize and is a long-established science writer with the New York Times”. The Irish Times said that the article had been supplied by the syndication service of The New York Times and that it had been written by a “highly respected writer and commentator” who was expressing his opinions in the article.

How will the court of public opinion respond worldwide when/if the U.S. press becomes known for promoting propaganda? Should we all subscribe to the Irish paper? Would we, if we could trust that that it was committed to not publishing misleading junk?

This was not the only time that the New York Times got it wrong. It happened again in 2023. This is the same New York Times whose primary shareholder was Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Sims (who reportedly sold off half of his shares in 2017)\

New York Times readers who think they know - don’t.

Media As an Enabler of Predatory Delay

Kent Chamberlin: “Predatory Delay” is “the blocking or slowing of needed change, in order to make money off unsustainable, unjust systems…”, and that is exactly what telecom is doing with regards to the negative health impacts of wireless radiation. They are following in the footsteps of other industries, such as tobacco and asbestos”, so that they can continue raking in profits for as long as they can. The longer they can delay, the more money they will make, hence the name predatory delay.

Thomas Lenard of the Technology Policy Institute wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal suggesting that it’s time to shut down the FCC. The Technology Policy Institute is a well-regarded think tank that concentrates on advancing knowledge to inform policymakers.

There are those, including me, who think the remaining FCC’s mission is to protect the public from telecom monopolies. But in all honesty, the agency hasn’t made much effort to help the public in decades, other than perhaps with robocalling. The FCC has been a textbook example of regulatory capture where the industries being regulated have all of the sway and influence.

The Administration proposes to shut a long list of agencies, including the Department of Education, the US Agency for Global Media, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the Institute of Museum and Library Servies, the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Is it time to add the FCC to that list?

The doors are wide opened for integrity to emerge

for consumers to demand the truth at all costs

for mainstream and tech media outlets to begin accurately reporting the complexities, risks and harm of technology choices, including wireless

for promoters of broadband to address the wrong turn/false equivalent towards “fixed wireless” and satellites, and to hold themselves accountable for protecting human rights, health, and nature as they pursue digital inclusion, which must include the right to be disconnected

for promoters of clean energy to address grid pollution, ground current, and electrical pollution



for this generation’s health care industry to remove the blinders, as they did with cigarettes, and consider the effects of unnatural ubiquitous EMF/RF exposures



The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ in the US. is based on income from the sale of spectrum. See: BENTON: You Can't Spell Reconciliation Without S-P-E-C-T-R-U-M

In a Time of Universal Deceit — Telling the Truth Is a Revolutionary Act - including to oneself.

We need to elevate conversations and investigations about tech and safety, in all ways.