The world shouldn’t have to live under a constant cloud of wireless exposure — or feel powerless when new antennas and towers move into their neighborhoods.

A Wireless World – Radiation, Corruption, Solutions

Wednesday, February 11

7:00–8:30 PM ET

Hosted by Miriam Eckenfels (CHD EMR & Wireless Program)

As wireless infrastructure rapidly expands, many communities are told, “If it meets federal limits, it’s safe.” But those limits are widely criticized as outdated, incomplete, and disconnected from modern exposure realities — especially as signals become denser, closer, and constant in everyday life.

On Feb 11th, we’ll cut through the noise and put the full picture on the table — health, policy, industry influence, privacy risks, and real solutions you can take action on.

You’ll hear from:

Dr. Kent Chamberlin — Professor Emeritus of Electrical & Computer Engineering, past chair at University of New Hampshire, former member of the New Hampshire Commission studying wireless radiation impacts, and a leading technical expert on RF exposure and standards.

Frank Clegg — former President of Microsoft Canada and current CEO of Canadians For Safe Technology, sharing practical strategies for reducing exposure and why fiber-based infrastructure is a safer, more secure path forward.

Fariha Husain — EMR & Wireless Program Manager at Children’s Health Defense, breaking down how 5G and the “Internet of Things” reshape privacy and surveillance — and the steps you can take to protect yourself.

What we’ll cover:

How dangerous RF radiation really is — and why many experts say current standards are inadequate

How FCC limits are set (and what they fail to measure)

The industry push for “wireless home internet” — and what it means for neighborhood exposure

How to reduce exposure at home + why “fiber to the premises” matters

5G, IoT, and the privacy/surveillance implications of a fully connected world

Practical solutions and community actions to protect families and neighborhoods



This isn’t just a technical conversation. It’s about informed consent, accountability, and keeping communities empowered — not overridden.

Please join us on Wednesday Feb 11th at 7pm on X — and share this invitation with your networks so more families can learn what’s happening and what they can do.

