“When we focus on [something else] we often stumble upon something unexpected and paradigm-shifting”

Previously, I have mentioned an esoteric view of recent happenings in the sky, and the article ‘The Starry Messenger and the Interstellar Harbinger 3I/Atlas What nobody else is seeing’ posted by David Palmer -”The Leo King” on Nov 6.

“I sit beneath the same stars Galileo gazed upon in January 1610, feeling the weight of history and destiny converge.” “[]…. proved that not all orbs circle our Earth, tilting the axis of human perspective and dismantling the geocentric model piece by piece.” David wrote “I sense a pattern: when we focus on [something else] we often stumble upon something unexpected and paradigm-shifting.”

David notes that we may be again facing new, unprecedented paradigm shifts similar to the evolution of world view and beliefs of Galileo’s day.

But we may not have 600 years to accept it; and it won’t be “discovered” by AI.

Hint: Non thermal effects?

Industry’s Familiar, Successful, Enduring, Unpunished Historical Strategy: Focusing Inquiry on Lung Cancer Only; with Mercenary Science, Liar-for-Hire Experts, & Product Defense to Avoid Liability

Almost all the risks that would later come to be attributed to smoking had been well documented by clinicians in the first decades of the century. Even the risks of passive exposure to cigarette smoke had been well articulated. - Allan M. Brandt

It is important to recognize just how popular smoking was at mid-century. - Allan M. Brandt

In his book “The Cigarette Century, The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product That Defined America” (read free online at Wordpress, 641 pages) Allan M. Brandt meticulously lays out the 100-year history of what has been coined “Tobacco Science”

Regarding causation debates - Allan M. Brandt:

The prospective study demonstrated Doll and Hill’s experimental approach to epidemiology. By gathering two groups similar in every respect except for their smoking behaviors, they had created an experiment—in effect, a randomized trial in which the “intervention” was cigarette use rather than a therapeutic agent. Now they awaited the effects of the intervention. As the data came in, it proved fully consistent with their previous research: they found an impressive excess of deaths among the doctors who smoked. Strikingly, heavy smokers had death rates 24 times higher than nonsmokers. (page 153 of the PDF)

The epidemiologists whose work proved so central in demonstrating the harms of tobacco use drew on a deep historical legacy of exploring the causes of disease. In the centuries before the ascendance of the laboratory and the microscope, careful observations of patients, populations, and their behavior and environments, sustained by the collection and evaluation of vital statis tics, had been central to understanding causality. This tradition’s crucial contributions included the association between poor health and poverty studied by Edwin Chadwick in Great Britain and Lemuel Shattuck in the United States, and the remarkable efforts by John Snow and William Farr to assess the causes of epidemic cholera during the nineteenth century. []

By the mid-1950s, clinicians and researchers were largely convinced of the connection between cigarettes and cancer (page 162 of the PDF)

It is important to recognize just how popular smoking was at mid-century. The findings implicating smoking as a cause of disease and death were an indictment of an enormously popular behavior, difficult to moderate. This, Graham argued, constituted an important and powerful bias in the evaluation of the data.

For decades, tobacco companies had developed strategies for dealing with concerns about the health impact of smoking. From ads promising mildness to claims like “More Doctors Smoke Camels,” the companies had repeatedly sought to calm smokers’ medical anxieties. Such competitive claims were yet another vehicle to promote individual brands.

By the early 1950s, however, it was abundantly clear that the evidence implicating cigarette smoking as a risk to health was now of a different order.

First, the link between smoking and disease was categorical, outside the realm of individual clinical judgment. Although physicians might advise individual smokers to “cut down,” no one could offer assurance that any level of smoking was safe. Second, the cigarette was tied to the most feared disease of mid-century: cancer. Earlier concerns about cough or scratchy throat gave way to the ominous medical data indicating that the “habit” could kill. No major industry had ever faced such a fundamental threat to its future. In this unprecedented crisis, the company executives came to recognize that traditional approaches to promotion and marketing had to change radically. The new scientific evidence would require a collective response if the industry was to survive. p 168

They responded with a new and unprecedented public relations strategy. Its goal was to produce and sustain scientific skepticism and controversy in order to disrupt the emerging consensus on the harms of cigarette smoking. This strategy required intrusions into scientific process and procedure. The production of uncertainty in the face of the developing scientific knowledge required resources and skill. The industry worked to assure that vigorous debate would be prominently trumpeted in the public media. So long as there appeared to be doubt, so long as the industry could assert “not proven,” smokers would have a crucial rationale to continue, and new smokers would have a rationale to begin. Equally important, the industry would have cover to resist regulation of its product and the basis of a defense against new legal liabilities. The future of the cigarette would now depend on the successful production of a scientific controversy. (page 169 of PDF)

When Product Defense Becomes the Government’s Playbook for Offense: “Reaching People” and the UK’s “Mindspace” Document for Behavioral Modification

Fast forward to 2025, and in the United Kingdom, David Charalambous of Reaching People and the World Council for Health is assisting the public in coming to terms with the Mindspace document, which is an official government document promoting the use of sophisticated behavioural science techniques to manipulate and control the masses. Here is the link to the 96-page government primer: Going with the grain: influencing behaviour through public policy

Here David provides a 14-minute Mindspace overview. “This is largely unknown by the public, this document informs people of a summary of the 9 elements used within government to influence their behavior.” (note: references re: pandemic policies)

Savvy listeners will begin to note correlations between the variables David outlines and other topics, for example, when the utility compares your household’s use with another customer’s to “nudge” you, or when you are told when your smart meter will be installed, rather than if you want it, how it actually works, and that an opt out is available.

What do the tobacco playbook and the Mindspace document have to do with the question “If cellphones are dangerous, why aren’t there higher rates of brain cancer?”

Because it is possible that we have been programmed to be asking the wrong question.

Background: The Interphone Study; Where Did the “Science” Go?

For those new to the topic of the interphone study, according to Wikipedia,

“On May 17, 2010, the Interphone study’s results were published in the International Journal of Epidemiology . [11] The results indicated that overall, mobile phone use did not increase the risk of glioma or meningioma, and that, in fact, a decrease in risk was observed. The authors said this decrease may have been due to study limitations. [12] However, the results also found that among people who were exposed to mobile phones the most (half an hour per day over ten years), there was evidence of an increase in risk of glioma. The study also concluded that “biases and error prevent a causal interpretation” with regard to the increased risk of glioma observed at the highest exposure levels. [11] The authors also said that the number of people using their mobile phones this much was relatively small. [12]

About fifty scientists worked on the study, [4] which was the largest case-control study conducted on the association between mobile phones and cancer as of 2014. [5] The study’s results, published in 2010, indicated that mobile phone use did not increase the risk of tumors among most cell phone users, with the possible exception of an increased risk among the 10% of users who used their cell phones the most. [5]

In the Interphone study, the top 10% of users used their phones 30 minutes/day. Some users reported using their cell phones >5 hours per day, but this was considered implausible at the time of the study.

The median usage was less than 2.5 hours per month.

Fifteen Problems with the INTERPHONE STUDY

Savvy readers including brain tumor survivors will note right away that some tumors in the head had been excluded, including acoustic neuromas and salivary gland tumors. Here is an expert in-depth critique of the INTERPHONE study, from 2009:

“Here is a video of the late Lloyd Morgan, B.Sc.,of the Environmental Health Trust, and lead author of the report, “Cellphones and Brain Tumors: 15 Reasons for Concern”, discussing the flaws in the Interphone study that render it unreliable as a gauge of risk of brain tumors from cell phones.

The 11 design flaws grossly underestimate the risk, and even still, the Interphone study, just published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, still shows statistically significant increased risk of brain tumors after 10 years of cellphone use. This is ominous because toxicants often take decades to show tumor risks, and we are seeing it at just 10 years. Cell phone usage rates in the Interphone study were just a fraction of cell phone usage rates today among adults and children alike. Finally, without explanation, results were not published for acoustic neuromas and salivary gland tumors which are the tumors closest to the ear against which one places the cell phone. (13 1/2 minutes)” - Courtesy EHT

Lloyd Morgan was not a tobacco scientist.

Changing the parameters of epidemiology can radically alter results

This dynamic of changing parameters has been adopted by the World Health Organization, and is already having an effect on the integrity of the data that feeds the hand that feeds AI.

As noted by researchers Colin Pritchard, and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng in their alarming study, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern:

“One important change in the current WHO reporting is that the previously separate age groups of 55–64 and 65–74 have now been combined into the 55–74 age band so the separate age bands can no longer be compared as was possible previously. Total Neurological Deaths are based upon combining the WHO categories nervous disease deaths and the Alzheimer and other dementia deaths into rates per million of the population for two age bands, the 55–74 and the over 75’s.”

The inexplicable change in WHO reporting obscures differentiating between the onset of neurological deaths like Alzheimer’s by decades, for example, succumbing at age 56 vs. 74.

Obscuring Vinyl Chloride Brain Tumor Risks, “Count Only One of 23 Fatal Brain Tumors” - Brain Tumor Science Slipped, Again (Liver also)

As reported by the Center for Public Integrity in their 2016 series “Science for Sale” regarding vinyl chloride, “in 1979, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, or IARC, part of the World Health Organization, took the unequivocal position that vinyl chloride caused brain tumors.

Yet today, a generation later, (written in 2016) the scientific literature largely exonerates vinyl chloride. A 2000 industry review of brain cancer deaths at vinyl chloride plants found that the chemical’s link to brain cancer “remains unclear.” Citing that study and others, IARC in 2008 reversed itself.”

Making a cancer cluster disappear – Center for Public Integrity

[], a Center for Public Integrity review of thousands of once-confidential documents shows that the industry study cited by IARC was flawed, if not rigged. Although that study was supposed to tally all brain cancer deaths of workers exposed to vinyl chloride, Union Carbide didn’t include Malone’s death. In fact, the company counted only one of the 23 brain-tumor deaths in Texas City.

The Center’s investigation found that because of the way industry officials designed the study, it left out workers known to have been exposed to vinyl chloride, including some who had died of brain tumors. Excluding even a few deaths caused by a rare disease can dramatically change the results of a study.

Asked hypothetically what it would mean if deaths were left out, James J. Collins, the former director of epidemiology at Dow Chemical, which merged with Union Carbide in 2001, said, “That wouldn’t make very good science.”

Richard Lemen, a former U.S. assistant surgeon general and NIOSH deputy director, put it more bluntly: “I think that borders on criminal.”

Vinyl chloride first gained notoriety in 1974, when it was revealed that four workers at a B.F. Goodrich plant in Louisville had died of angiosarcoma of the liver, a cancer so rare that typically no more than 25 cases per year are reported in the United States. The most recent tally of liver angiosarcomas among people exposed to vinyl chloride is 197 worldwide, including 50 in the U.S.

The evidence of carcinogenicity in the Louisville case was so overwhelming that the plastics industry couldn’t deny it. Still, the industry pushed back against new regulations, saying they could cost the nation up to 2.2 million jobs and cripple the plastics industry.

OSHA nonetheless went ahead in 1974 with a workplace limit for vinyl chloride that was 500 times stricter than the one in place when the Louisville cluster became public knowledge. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the chemical from use in cosmetics and hair spray. Industry predictions of severe losses never came true. The regulations were met.



Regarding the McCullom Lake, Illinois brain cancer fatality cluster, as reported by the Center for Public Integrity,

The chemical industry has used its most recent studies in lawsuits to argue that vinyl chloride doesn’t cause brain tumors.

The current owner of the plant, Dow Chemical, denies that people in the community were exposed to vinyl chloride, though it settled the case with the brain cancer victims about a year ago. During the litigation, the company hired expert witnesses who cited the Mundt study to prove that the brain tumors couldn’t have been caused by vinyl chloride.”



“One such expert, Peter Valberg of Gradient Corp., wrote that the families in McCullom Lake were citing early studies linking vinyl chloride to brain cancer but failed to cite more recent reviews.

“These in-depth summaries and updates of worker cohorts do not support a causal link between VC exposure and brain cancer,” Valberg wrote.

Aaron Freiwald, the lawyer for the McCullom Lake families, said the scientific consensus today doesn’t account for the fact that workers were excluded from industry brain cancer studies.

“We established that even one accounted-for brain cancer would completely shift the data,” Freiwald said. “If there are at least three additional cases, it seems pretty clear that the literature on vinyl chloride and brain cancer as it is has to be rewritten.”” - Center for Public Integrity



Vinyl Chloride is the chemical that residents of Palestine, Ohio were exposed to during the February 2023 train derailment.

Peter Valberg of Gradient, mentioned above, also testified throughout the United States on behalf of the utility industry regarding the “safety” of smart metering infrastructure.

He works/ worked extensively for the tobacco industry, including defending Philip Morris Light cigarettes. (Dated Feb. 2014, the same week that Valberg testified before the MA Dept of Public Utilities overriding smart meter health concerns and emerging reported harm)

As also reported in Science for Sale, Peter Valberg, a tobacco scientist, attempted to shift the blame for deadly mesothelioma cancer associated with asbestos to - tobacco, and used the defense in several court cases. See: Meet the ‘rented white coats’ who defend toxic chemicals – Center for Public Integrity

Blue Ribbon Panels and Tobacco Science for Smart Meters courtesy Peter Valberg

Martin Pall: Voltage Gated Calcium Channels

In 2013, Martin Pall of Washington State University published a paper that in part addresses the fallacy that non-ionizing radiation only produces effects at the thermal/heating threshold, with implications for therapeutic applications.

Martin Pall is not a tobacco scientist.

Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects

Radiation Research Trust has summarized his contributions here: Dr. Martin Pall’s latest compilation of EMF Medical Research Literature – Radiation Research

Martha Herbert; Recognizing a Link Between Autism and EHS/EMR-S, Neurological Harm is Neurological Harm

Early on during the Obama administration, as ratepayers across the country began to experience the sudden onset of debilitating symptoms after wireless and powerline utility meters were installed, different researchers and the public became aware of the similarities within the community identified as “EHS - Electrohypersensitive” and those with autism spectrum disorders.

Martha Herbert is “a board-certified neurologist, with special competency in Child Neurology and specialization in neurodevelopmental disorders, and a research neuroscientist. She is on the faculty of Harvard Medical School, on staff at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an affiliate of the Harvard-MGH-MIT Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging.” She is also not a tobacco scientist.

In 2015 her Submission to Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Health explained, “Evidence Indicates Plausible Link between Autism and RF Radiation Exposure Martha Herbert, PhD, MD” (6 pages) A decade ago, juxtaposed with increasing autism spectrum disorders and the costs to families and communities, Dr. Herbert explained,

Which Genetic Alterations?

In another corner of the universe, another researcher with a focus on another disease may have provided another piece to the puzzle, including the one that explains why “If cellphones are dangerous, why aren’t there higher rates of brain cancer?” is the wrong question.

Holistic & Functional Adult & Child Psychiatrist, artist and writer Dr. Courtney Snyder hosts her blog “Holistic Psychiatry” at Substack. “Though conventionally trained as an adult and child psychiatrist, my approach, for the last 10 years, has been holistic (about the whole person) and functional (addressing the root causes of illness). By root cause, I mean nutrient imbalances shown to impact the brain, gut microbiome imbalance, inflammation, toxicity, trauma, exaggerated stress response, and more. Often, there’s an alignment of these root causes - a tipping point that leads to the onset of symptoms such as depression, anxiety, fatigue, brain fog, mood swings, psychosis, addiction, and others.”

On October 20, she posted an interview with Dr. William Walsh.

Please watch the video.

A Conversation With Dr. William Walsh on His Discovery

Ion Channel Genes, DNA Repair Genes, Oxidative Stress, Channelopathy, How This Discovery Impacts Treatment and Prevention, Dr. Walsh’s New Book, “The Essence of Bipolar Disorder” Courtney Snyder MD

Neither Courtney nor Dr Walsh are tobacco scientists.

Courtney explains: “Dr. Walsh’s work in nutrient-based psychiatry began while collaborating with the renowned Carl C. Pfeiffer, MD, PhD (a pioneer in the field of nutritional psychiatry) to develop individualized nutrient protocols, originally focusing on violent and criminal behavior before expanding to ADHD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, autism and schizophrenia. Dr. Walsh went on to study more than 30,000 patients with mental disorders, acquiring an unparalleled database of more than 3 million chemical assays during his clinical and research work. From this database, Dr. Walsh discovered the biotypes of depression, ADHD and Schizophrenia. Dr. Walsh has conducted chemical analysis of more than 25 serial killers. He has assisted medical examiners, Scotland Yard, and the FBI. He has designed nutritional programs for Olympic and professional athletes.

In this episode, we discuss:

Bipolar Disorder, how it differs from other psychiatric conditions and why it has been so challenging for psychiatric researchers to understand.

The strong inheritance of Bipolar Disorder (despite a single gene never having been identified).

Dr. Walsh’s journey uncovering the cause of Bipolar Disorder, which started with studying the related neuroscience research, followed by a review of the emerging genetic research, specifically, the GWAS (Gene-Wide Association Study), which identified many genes related to bipolar disorder, to a focus on the ion channel genes, DNA repair genes and finally Bipolar Disorder as a “channelopathy.”

The alignment of genetic vulnerabilities involving ion channel genes and DNA repair genes and oxidative assault.

How the weakness of DNA damage genes can contribute to other health issues, accelerate aging, and lower life expectancy.

How weak ion channel genes can also contribute to high oxidative stress.

Bipolar Disorder as a “channelopathy”, and the explanation for switching from euthymia (normal mood) to mania to depression and back to euthymia (from a neurotransmission standpoint)

Regarding malfunctioning genes and bipolar:

It may also be possible that a physician will never see two patients poisoned by electromagnetic/radiofrequency radiation exposures with the same symptoms and the same damage.

Please listen to the entire 70-minute podcast, but especially tune is at 25 minutes to hear Dr. Walsh share what he learned.

If cancer genes produce Bipolar, can they also produce Autism, Alzheimer’s and other neurological conditions including poisoning by electromagnetic fields, including EHS/EMR-S, instead of or in addition to cancer?

Does Dr. Walsh’s work explain why one family might have one child with an acute adult onset of Bipolar, one with acute adult onset of EHS\chronic poor health that may not have manifested in a clean EMF environment without smart meters, and one on the autism/Asperger’s spectrum?

What environmental exposures are most apt to activate an electromagnetic vulnerability in the ion channels?

If RF is a vector of oxidative stress, should any of the populations with these genetic variabilities carry a cellphone, use a wireless health monitor, live next to a cell tower, or sleep in a home with a smart meter?

How many injured parties in the EHS/EMR-S population would it take to be able to recognize the same pattern of injury that Dr. Walsh found in Bipolar; a vulnerability in genes that protect DNA, a vulnerability in ion channel function, and an environmental assault? Related to the genes associated with cancer?

How long would it take to confront and disqualify tobacco science from policy making?

In 2012, The NCSL National Conference of State Legislatures used tobacco science expertise to nullify smart meter harm with an outdated claim about the IARC and RF.

Addressing The Enduring Power of Outdated Paradigms

In his book “the Cigarette Century” Allan Brandt explained that the investigation into smoking was hampered by recent developments in infectious disease research.

During the first half of the twentieth century, historical strategies of investigation and explanation within medicine had been marginalized by the elegant experimental cogency of the laboratory. But the question of smoking and disease was being raised not in a laboratory but in a complex environment shaped by powerful interests. What did it mean to identify the cause of disease? No longer would it suffice to explain that a disease appeared to be airborne or waterborne, contagious or constitutional. No longer was it adequate to associate patterns of disease by socioeconomic status, climate, or geography. According to many investigators, proving causation now required the identification of a “specific” mechanism under laboratory conditions. This approach had been highly successful in identifying the causes of infection; from the 1880s to 1910, over thirty “causal organisms” were found for specific diseases utilizing the famous postulates set forth by German physician and researcher Robert Koch in 1884. The very meaning of the term cause had been revolutionized. Page 128 of PDF: The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product That Defined America

“The causal conundrum of smoking and disease could be “solved” only by a truly significant increase in disease. This certainly occurred with lung cancer. Not until the 1940s would the full health implications of the mass consumption of cigarettes become statistically visible. Many of the health effects of smoking simply did not appear on the radar screen of epidemiologic surveillance until the 1940s. But by then, many had already concluded that cigarette use posed little or no risk. Moreover, it took a dramatic epidemiologic transition—the decline of infectious disease as a dominant cause of mortality—to make the harms of cigarette smoking fully explicit.” Page 131 of PDF The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product That Defined America

Cancer as Boogieman vs. Cardiovascular vs Neurological Deaths

The study mentioned previously, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern, ingeniously compared deaths rates for cancer, cardia/circulatory illnesses, and neurological deaths in 21 Western countries., concluding. “Every country’s neurological deaths rose relative to the controls, especially in the USA, which is a cause for concern and suggests possible environmental influences.” [] the USA had significantly bigger rises in TND rates for both sexes and age groups than 16 other countries.”

The study authors are not tobacco scientists.

[]in a systematic international review of the “cost-of-illness” related to dementia in a number of countries, it showed the new extent of the considerable cost drivers linked to dementia, impacting upon patient and families, with new pressures upon healthcare systems.[ 45 ] With the above result indicating that neurological morbidity in continuing to rise disproportionately, these costs for family and society are likely to increase. A stark example of this is seen in a recently created British charity “Young Dementia UK,” whose clients are mainly people in their late 40’s and early 50’s, which reflect the human cost of earlier studies showing that the dementia are starting earlier.[ 38 48 ]

Crucially therefore, relative to other specialties, the present configuration of services may require re-organization, especially for specialist neurological services and for community psychosocial provision, to meet the challenge. While increases in Alzheimer disease is recognized in many Western countries, there have also been rises in other neurological diseases,[ 1 2 4 12 29 33 34 35 38 41 48 ] that need to be brought to national attention. Indeed, there are lessons to be drawn from reduced cancer mortality as every government has made major additional investments in cancer services to respond to wider public concern,[ 5 ] which led to major research and treatment resources. This level of commitment, investment, and research needs to be matched in the field of neurology to meet the new challenge, especially in the USA, as with their disproportionate increases in neurological morbidity and mortality, this must be a major cause for concern.”

Mortality in the USA, the UK and Other Western Countries, 1989–2015: What Is Wrong With the US? Positive news is that AOC (all other causes) are down across all investigated countries in the 21st century. However, the extent of the EAD (early adult deaths) rises in just 16 years indicates that these BDD (brain disease deaths) conditions are starting earlier suggesting multiple interactive environmental factors impacting upon brain related diseases

A Caution about “Moderation” and “Progressive” Hygiene?

In another chapter out of the tobacco science handbook and history:

[] Hoffman was not prepared to recommend abstinence. Rather, he invoked moderation, the watchword of Progressive hygiene. “Moderation in smoking,” he concluded, “commenced in adult life and carried on with reasonable safeguards is, in all probability, free from serious danger . . .” Page 143 of PDF The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product That Defined America

Smart Meters

The implications of the entire utility grid and telecommunications infrastructure serving as a delivery system for direct neurological harm are staggering, including the fact that installations are continuing.

Given the significant number of individuals, mostly women, who seemingly experienced and recognized the acute, palpable onset of ion channel dysfunction and disruption of brain neurotransmitters associated with the installation of a utility meter, and given that the health and safety justification for smart meter deployment is composed of smoke and mirrors, what is the so-called clean energy movement smoking as they deny the electromagnetic harm inflicted by juxtaposing surveillance and access to an essential service?

Regarding the manipulation of brain tumor epidemiology in the case of vinyl chloride,

“The Center’s investigation found that because of the way industry officials designed the study, it left out workers known to have been exposed to vinyl chloride, including some who had died of brain tumors. Excluding even a few deaths caused by a rare disease can dramatically change the results of a study. Asked hypothetically what it would mean if deaths were left out, James J. Collins, the former director of epidemiology at Dow Chemical, which merged with Union Carbide in 2001, said, “That wouldn’t make very good science.” Richard Lemen, a former U.S. assistant surgeon general and NIOSH deputy director, put it more bluntly: “I think that borders on criminal.”



Are decision makers who continue to accept, promote, and weaponize the propaganda of ‘Mindspace-like’ tobacco science manipulation, - and who cannot and will not distinguish between science and tobacco product defense liar-for-hire junk - over their skis?



Do the actions, - from the FCC to state regulatory agencies to legislators to utilities to local water boards to the military-industrial-economic-financial-university/college-product defense-regulatory-William Broad New York Times-utility-telecommunications-surveillance cartel, - border on criminal?

Please share this post and watch the video of Dr Snyder and Dr. Walsh. The Cause of Bipolar Disorder - by Courtney Snyder MD. See other offerings by Courtney, including topics like mold, methylation, heavy metals poisoning, and trauma. We can be medicine to one another. Thanks for all you do.

Postnote: Germany’s intelligent metering technology

Regarding smart meters, Germany’s intelligent metering technology actually serves as a home energy monitor for the consumer, and the homes of average users are not receiving a transmitting nodule, given that there is no reasonable expectation for them to shed load in response to pricing signals. Did US tech, engineering and clean energy fail the public?

A digital electricity meter measures the consumption in your household and breaks down the data in detail. A display replaces the classic counting disc. The digital meter can neither receive data from the outside nor pass on information to third parties. You still have to read your electricity consumption manually. For classic households with average consumption, these meters are sufficient. [] Anyone who has an above-average electricity consumption of 6000 kilowatt hours or more per year will receive a smart meter. Such high electricity consumption arises, for example, if there is an electric car in the household that is charged via a wallbox . Electricity customers who operate a solar system with an output of more than seven kilowatts will also receive the intelligent control system with a communication module.



Allan Brandt wrote: “The development of systematic knowledge about the harms of cigarette use illuminates the complex character of medical science in the mid-twentieth century. Typically, the debate about cigarettes and lung cancer is portrayed as a battle between laboratory and statistical science. But this is largely a particular historical construction offered by some of the protagonists in the debate, most notably the tobacco industry. It is an example of how powerful economic and industrial interests would deploy their resources to influence, delay, and disrupt normative scientific processes.” - The Cigarette Century