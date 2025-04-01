Snoop Dogg needs no introduction. He is well-known: a worldwide music and culture celebrity, ever exploring new projects and partnerships, and reaching new audiences.

Last year Snoop Dogg joined the television show “The Voice” as a judge. On the show. he projected a spiritual, supportive, collaborative, tender, genuine, family-oriented persona. That is the image he wants the public to “buy”.

The problem is he has become a spokesman for T-Mobile and appears in their television ads. and T-Mobile is selling services and devices that it knows, at a minimum, can cause serious health damage to the users, and may even cause death.

Snoop Dogg did not exercise his due diligence.

T-Mobile has known of the harms for at least 25 years, since 2000, when the company commissioned the ECOLOG Institute in Austria to review the scientific literature on microwave radiation and its biological effects. The public and Snoop Dogg can read what ECOLOG found and reported to T-Mobile here:

Mobile Telecommunications and Health Review of the current scientific research in view of precautionary health protection https://electromagnetichealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2010/11/ecolog2000.pdf (April 2000, 86 pages)

T-Mobile’s response to that report? They buried it and continued selling their wireless service and products to the public, including to children, and building their cell towers next to homes, schools, and workplaces. It’s highly profitable, after all, as long as the public buy

Snoop Dogg is their new and very appealing salesman, but he is representing and promoting products which thousands of studies have shown to cause harms ranging from oxidative stress and free radical formation, to cancer and tumors, DNA damage, neurological, reproductive and immune damage, children’s special vulnerability, electromagnetic sensitivity, and devastating impacts to birds, bees, trees, and other wildlife.

His alliance with the wireless industry will most certainly affect his image, his brand, and his credibility, and may even incur liability claims.

Will Snoop Dogg evaluate whether he wishes to associate his brand and himself with this industry? Or will he continue to represent and profit from an industry that uses and abuses people as mere commodities, valuing corporate profit above all else, without regard for the safety of its products and service, without regard for people, their children, or the Earth?

What will Snoop Dogg do?



More information at:



Nina Beety is a researcher, writer, and public speaker on public policy, the environment, and wireless radiation hazards. Her 2012 and 2019 reports for public officials “Smart Meter and Smart Grid Problems: Legislative Solutions” and “Fire and Electrical Hazards from ‘Smart’, Wireless, PLC, and Digital Utility Meters” are on her website www.smartmeterharm.org. She lives in California.