Carter ‘Confident’ House Will Resurrect American Broadband Deployment Act This Congress

On April 22, 2026 Communications Daily ran an article on H.R. 2289 with the headline” Carter ‘Confident’ House Will Resurrect American Broadband Deployment Act This Congress” stating that Rep. Buddy Carter, “lead sponsor of the American Broadband Deployment Act (HR-2289), told us Monday night he’s “confident” that House leaders will eventually bring the bill back to the floor before this Congress ends, despite their decision to pull it earlier that day once it became clear that not enough Republicans supported its passage.”

The Congressional bill that would fast-track cell towers in front of homes by stripping local government authority was swiftly advancing to a full House vote, but it hit a temporary pause. H.R. 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act, has been placed on the House Union Calendar (No. 532), meaning it cleared committee and is headed to the full House floor. The House Rules Committee was initially set to meet on April 20 at 4 PM to set debate rules, but it was abruptly postponed midday, likely due to the massive opposition by the majority of local governments in the country!

H.R. 2289 Stalled—But Not Stopped. Could Return Within Days

However, once they reschedule it, the bill can move quickly to a final vote. If it passes, it goes to the Senate. Further, the FCC is likely to move forward on its cell tower fast-track proposal, which will likely include many of the same provisions to override local government authority. On April 22, 2026 Communications Daily ran an article on the Bill with the headline” Carter ‘Confident’ House Will Resurrect American Broadband Deployment Act This Congress” stating that Rep. Buddy Carter, “lead sponsor of the American Broadband Deployment Act (HR-2289), told us Monday night he’s “confident” that House leaders will eventually bring the bill back to the floor before this Congress ends, despite their decision to pull it earlier that day once it became clear that not enough Republicans supported its passage.” Even if H.R. 2289 is not resurrected, the FCC’s cell tower fast-track proposal is poised to move forward. “The bill that would fast-track cell towers and strip local government control, H.R. 2289, couldn’t even secure enough Republican votes to advance in a Republican-controlled House. Yet the FCC, with just three commissioners, is poised to push forward a nearly identical agenda to pre-empt local city, state, and town authority, without congressional approval. That should alarm every American,” stated Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences.

This is only a temporary pause—not a victory.

We are still at a critical moment. Both the FCC NPRM 25-276 and Congressional Bill H.R. 2289 would fast-track cell towers near homes in neighborhoods nationwide, overriding local control and stripping cities and towns of their ability to enforce basic safeguards like setbacks, safety review, and community input. The Congressional bill would additionally expand federal preemption regarding RF-related health effects. The House and Senate need to be educated on the issue. The FCC can issue its cell tower regulations at any time. The Congressional bill can return at any time, even as soon as next week, and industry lobbyists are already working behind the scenes to line up the votes to push it through. We are up against some of the most powerful corporations in the country. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and major wireless carriers such as T-Mobile, are represented by the CTIA- wireless industry association, which is pushing hard for this legislation and for the FCC rulemaking to be completed. Note: The CTIA Wireless Association is now headed by Ajit Pai, a former FCC Chairman. Pai succeeded Meredith Attwell Baker, also a former FCC Commissioner. This revolving door between industry and government regulators is how we arrived at the current situation. More on this can be found in a landmark publication in Frontiers in Public Health entitled “U.S. Policy on Wireless Technologies and Public Health Protection: Regulatory Gaps and Proposed Reforms” by Theodora Scarato, MSW, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences. The article examines regulatory capture at the FCC, building on the documentation of industry influence in a 2015 Harvard Report, “Captured Agency.” KEY ACTION STEPS

Send a letter to your member of Congress (use our 1-Click tool) and then call them! Contact your local officials to write letters and to contact federal representatives. Set up meetings to talk to them. All officials – from your local Councilmembers to Representatives and Senators- need to be educated on the health and safety issues of these proposals. Key issues regarding cell towers and health that you can share with policymakers are detailed here. Share this alert with your community

Send A Letter To Your Lawmakers on Both Cell Tower Fast-Track Proposals Now

Cell Phone and Wireless Companies Are Lobbying for an Immediate Vote on H.R. 2289

On April 13, major telecom and infrastructure groups, including CTIA – The Wireless Association (representing companies such as Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile), sent a letter to House leadership urging them to bring H.R. 2289 to the floor immediately, “because it directly supports America’s position in the global AI race.”

Organizations Serving Over 80% of the U.S. Population State That H.R. 2289 Would Undermine Public Safety

On April 16, 2026, the National Association of Counties (NACo), the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), the National League of Cities, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) wrote a letter to House leadership stating that H.R. 2289 “would undermine public safety, force local taxpayers to subsidize private corporations and disrupt the very broadband deployment progress it aims to accelerate.” “H.R. 2289 creates a framework that prioritizes communication companies’ shareholder value at the expense of the safety and financial interests of the communities and the taxpayers they serve. Furthermore, by limiting cost-recovery mechanisms for application reviews, the bill effectively forces local taxpayers to subsidize private providers’ administrative expenses – a cost that falls entirely on the public.” “ H.R. 2289 as written, would sacrifice local autonomy, impose unfunded mandates, and disrupt deployment progress already underway.” The National Association of Counties (NACo), representing counties serving more than 80 percent of the nation’s population, states that “the preemption of local permitting authority will not lead to the expedited build-out of broadband infrastructure, but instead jeopardize the safety of the public.” A Fierce Network article entitled “Is permitting reform streamlining or steamrolling?” quoted Mike Lynch, legal and regulatory affairs director with the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA), as stating that “H.R. 2289 is an unprecedented and dangerous usurpation of local governments’ authority to manage public rights-of-way and land use. It’s a giveaway to the industry.”

The Physicians For Safe Technology Sent A Letter Warning Congress About H.R. 2289 and the FCC Proposals to Fast Track Cell Towers

Physicians For Safe Technology sent a letter to House leadership stating, “We ask that you oppose these FCC proposals and bills which will solidify in law the telecom industry’s unobstructed power, without recourse or remedy when faced with the failures and unintended consequences of AI, cell tower safety issues and environmental harm.” Read the letter from Physicians for Safe Technology here.

Resources to Share with Policymakers

Send A Letter To Your Lawmakers on Both Cell Tower Fast-Track Proposals Now

Then we hope you will use our resources to call your representatives, set up meetings, and elevate this issue in your community. We can do this!

Gratitude to Environmental Health Sciences and to you

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