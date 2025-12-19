The Solstice Summoning

Before the Gregorian calendar was imposed, societies observed the solstices, equinoxes, and cross quarters in between, as well as the overlay of the new and full moons. The sky was the clock and the calendar.

Because a new moon occurs so closely to the equinox in Dec. 2025, the second new moon following the Solstice, which marks the Chinese New Year, will fall late this year, on February 17.

We used to possess a very accurate working knowledge of what that meant, both for agriculture and for human health. The Chinese sages who advised the emperor were responsible for predicting the spring thaw, which influenced travel, trade, breeding of livestock, agriculture, and health via the 60-year meridian cycle (12 meridians x 5 cycles of the elements.) The penalty for an inaccurate prediction was death.

I believe that our survival depends on us getting this wisdom back and re-orienting our technologies to preserve rather than interfere with the choreographing function of bioelectricity, (and not just chemistry), as the foundation of life. I believe not to accept this necessary course correction is also a death penalty, for this empire.

Not Being in Right Rhythm Equals Missed Blessings

The cycles of the sky clock reflect the balance of darkness and light, of expansion and contraction, of yin and yang. One foundational pattern is that daylight is the quality of expansion, and nighttime is contracting. The body’s life force is directed inward towards rest and digest and healing, with less defensive chi available, after dark. If this knowledge were informing the culture, we would not be polluting the cosmic current with nighttime data transmissions and smart meters. Many indigenous and Eastern traditions are telling us that recovering, relearning, remembering, and re-sanctifying time as energy is the only path forward towards re-righting human endeavor with cosmic law.

In earlier epochs in history, and still in some cultures, knowledge of the changing cycle of new and full moons against the cross quarters was a part of the intellectual inheritance of the culture - and it remains strong in China. The Chinese seers used metaphor and myth to help society to remember the differing characteristics of the differing energies, (and it is entirely possible that that birth rate will go down in China this year, for fear of giving birth to a Fire Horse daughter.)

In my opinion, the U.S. will never win any race against China, in any endeavor, as long as the Chinese householder culture knows how to protect Kidney Chi and other organ systems. The yogis who came to the US in the 1960s knew that Westerners had lost the owner’s manual to living in a human body choreographed by the cosmos, and that their knowledge of the cosmos was needed here.

Is Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome Another Name for Electromagnetic Poisoning?

In contrast to the Chinese householder practices that protect the Kidneys and Adrenals especially in winter (no ice water, no ice cream, men protecting their essence, herbs, eating by the season) according to an article posted this week by Dr. Joseph Mercola it is looking like the West doesn’t have a handle on Kidney-Bladder seasonal practices, which is Winter’s focus.

“CKM syndrome is an integrated condition that reflects the collapse of your body’s internal network. It’s not just one organ malfunctioning — it’s your entire energy and filtration system signaling distress”

Dr. Mercola: “This Unknown Deadly Health Syndrome Affects Nearly 90% of US Adults — Could You Have It? is about a newly named “cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome”

Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a newly named but long-standing health crisis that links heart, kidney, and metabolic dysfunction

The American Heart Association warns that CKM often goes unnoticed until a major event like a heart attack occurs, yet most cases are reversible if identified early and addressed at the metabolic level

Critics in PLOS Medicine argue that CKM is less a medical breakthrough and more a rebranding of what’s already known — that mitochondrial failure, poor diet, and chronic stress drive the same interconnected diseases

True recovery starts by repairing energy production in your cells: lowering linoleic acid intake, restoring magnesium balance, eating real carbohydrates, and supporting hormonal and circadian health through sunlight and rest

By fixing mitochondrial function rather than chasing new labels, you help your organs work in sync again — stabilizing blood pressure, improving kidney filtration, and reigniting your metabolism from the inside out

Unlike isolated diseases, CKM syndrome is an integrated condition that reflects the collapse of your body’s internal network. It’s not just one organ malfunctioning — it’s your entire energy and filtration system signaling distress. Understanding this connection is the first step toward reversing it. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/12/17/ckm-syndrome-mitochondrial-health.aspx

The Blind Men and the Elephant

At times, it’s looking like the community involved in the EMF/RF health issue may be the only ones noticing that wireless harm also creates the collapse of coherence seen in this “new condition,” with the specifics varying according to the individual’s constitution. Although many more groups and individuals are expressing concern about humanity’s relationship with unhinged technology, it feels as if we are caught in the parable of the 6 blind men and the elephant - each man believing that they understand the nature of the beast.

‘“Each blind man feels a different part of the animal’s body, but only one part, such as the side or the tusk. They then describe the animal based on their limited experience and their descriptions of the elephant are different from each other. In some versions, they come to suspect that the other person is dishonest and they come to blows. The moral of the parable is that humans have a tendency to claim absolute truth based on their limited, subjective experience as they ignore other people’s limited, subjective experiences which may be equally true.” [] Other versions of the parable describes sighted men encountering a large statue on a dark night, or some other large object while blindfolded. - Wikipedia



I believe that those focused on only one aspect, for example school cell phones, who have not yet been willing to give credence to adverse health effects of radio frequency radiation, will face increasing demands to re-examine their beliefs next year. (This is another one of those races that the US is already losing, not only with China.)

Could Implications of These Three Articles Go Together with the new Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome to Validate EMR-S?

Dr. Walsh’s journey uncovering the cause of Bipolar Disorder, which started with studying the related neuroscience research, followed by a review of the emerging genetic research, specifically, the GWAS (Gene-Wide Association Study), which identified many genes related to bipolar disorder, to a focus on the ion channel genes, DNA repair genes and finally Bipolar Disorder as a “channelopathy.”

The alignment of genetic vulnerabilities involving ion channel genes and DNA repair genes and oxidative assault.

How the weakness of DNA damage genes can contribute to other health issues, accelerate aging, and lower life expectancy.

How weak ion channel genes can also contribute to high oxidative stress.



2. Dr. Andreas Kalcker Cells Are Electrical Systems — Not Just Biochemical Reactors

Sickness Is a Voltage Drop: CDS and the New Biophysics of Healing The cell membrane behaves exactly like a capacitor. Inside the cell we find a strongly negative charge (−), outside a positive charge (+). This separation creates the membrane potential:

–70 mV in neurons, –90 mV in muscle cells, –40 to –80 mV in most other tissues, and in highly active stem cells or embryonic tissue even up to –100 mV or more. And here comes the central point of the last twenty years of my work: this process is reversible — not by adding more biochemistry, but by removing the pathological factors that drain the charge and by supporting the natural electromolecular dynamics of the organism. This is precisely where Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) — the pure aqueous solution of ClO₂ gas that I have researched, patented (and released freely to humanity), and applied in clinical settings since 2007 — demonstrates its extraordinary value.

This voltage is the true engine of life. It drives:

nerve conduction (action potentials),

muscle contraction,

active transport of nutrients and waste,

protein synthesis and folding,

mitochondrial ATP production (which itself depends on a proton gradient of ≈ –180 mV),

intercellular communication via gap junctions and synaptic transmission.

When this potential drops — as it inevitably does with age, chronic inflammation, persistent infections, heavy-metal burden, glyphosate, electromagnetic stress, and micronutrient depletion — the cell enters a state of energetic collapse. Sodium leaks in, potassium leaks out, calcium floods the cytoplasm, ATP production crashes, and repair mechanisms shut down. Clinically we observe chronic fatigue, brain fog, slow regeneration, immune dysregulation — in short, accelerated functional aging.

I have repeatedly seen membrane potentials below –30 mV in chronically ill patients. These cells are literally “flat batteries.”

“Liver Liver Chicken Dinner...Let’s Look at Electricity?”

Microwave News, A Valuable Resource

As we were preparing for our Safe Tech International November event Unplug to Uplift focused on children, tech, and addiction, I spent some time looking at links for networking from Louis Slesin’s very valuable site Microwave News.

The EMF-EMR Web Directory lists hundreds of websites, for example including this compilation for Electrosensitivity.

Two Lovely Efforts to Support a Marginalized and Suffering Population

As I was looking at many of the sites from Louis’s list, I saw two posts that gave me great comfort.

From France: Loaning Sleep Canopies for Free During Hospital Stays (translated at site from French to English)

Loan of canopies for hospitalization

From France: Welcome to the ARRA website: ARRA (Alerte Romande aux Radiationnements Artificiels) is a non-profit organization. It is fighting to have it recognized that there is a known risk of exposure to NIRs and to prevent the proliferation of mobile phone antennas. Its purpose is to safeguard public health. ARRA is a partner of:

Umbrella association of Electrosmog Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Stop5g.ch

PRIARTEM (France)

Robin des Toits (France)

Don’t miss Jean Heches’ film “5G, the hidden history” https://odysee.com/@ARRA

From Germany: Rent A Radiation Free Camper, Translated at site from German to English

Rent a radiation-free camper - Association Protection against Radiation

Do you need a break from the pulsating electrosmog world? The association Protection against Radiation offers you the unique opportunity to rent a completely radiation-free camper. Whether as an emergency shelter or as a peaceful holiday oasis - our camper is specially designed for people who are sensitive to electromagnetic radiation or want radiation-free holidays. From now on, you can book this unique retreat and explore the world in a new, healthy way.

I have so much gratitude for those with the clarity to live in the energy of right actions.

Light is Returning.

a Solstice song by Charlie Murphy

Light is returning

Even though this is the darkest hour.

No one can hold back the dawn.

Let’s keep it burning;

Let’s keep the light of hope alive!

Make safe our journey through the storm.



One planet is turning

Circle on her path around the Sun.

Earth Mother is calling her children home.



This EMF-EMR Web Directory at Microwave News lists hundreds of web sites.

If you would like to be listed, please send an e-mail request to

Louis@microwavenews.com If you come across any dead links, please let them know.