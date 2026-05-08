Wireless, EMFs & Your Health

What to Know and How to Protect Yourself



with Theodora Scarato, MSW

Director, Wireless & EMF Program, Environmental Health Sciences

May 17 at 6:30 - 8:30 pm

Wellness Visions

5327 Jacuzzi Street Suite 1A, Richmond, CA

(510) 660-5282

From cell phones to 5G cell towers, power lines, and even the San Francisco 49ers’ practice facility, EMF levels are increasing.

Understand the science behind EMFs, 5G, and emerging 6G

Learn easy, practical ways to reduce everyday exposure

Get updates on the 49ers EMF saga, data centers, and cell tower fast-track

proposals. Walk away with simple, actionable steps to support your wellbeing.



About Theodora Scarato

Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF program at Environmental Health Sciences, is a leading expert in environmental health policy who has worked on technology safety issues for well over a decade, including a successful federal lawsuit centering on U.S. cell tower, cell phone, and 5G radiation limits. She has co-authored several scientific publications on EMF, health, and the environment.

$33 Book here

$22 Book here



Links: https://www.wellnessliving.com/rs/event/wellness_visions?k_class=964121&k_class_tab=62491



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