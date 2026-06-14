Press Release For Immediate Release, June 14th 2026

Written by Safe Tech International and Europeans for Safe Connections

World EHS Day

June is the month of World EHS Day, the global day of electrosensitives, people old and young impaired by today’s environmental electromagnetic pollution, who can no longer fully participate in society. While wireless connectivity and electrification seemingly resolve certain global problems, they bring side effects that restrict the freedoms of many electrosensitives.



World EHS Day remembers people with EHS and has a message for everyone that helps to inform, bring hope and improve awareness of this impairment.

Vital, symbolic and empowering, World EHS Day encourages diverse voices and hearts to rise together with courage, creativity, openness and solidarity. In this spirit the award-winning short film Remembering Nearfield educates audiences with the aim to help gain international recognition for EHS as a health condition.

Inspired by the work of Europeans for Safe Connections and Safe Tech International – non-profit organisations with humanitarian objectives – this animated true story reveals the consequences and challenges facing electrosensitives today. The IMDb listed film, produced in 2023, has won 17 international film awards and continues to strike a chord with electrosensitives and a diverse global audience because it is narrated by a person with EHS and reflects experiential dramas and insights. Compelling social and scientific observations enhance its powerful message.

Electrosensitivity-UK (ES-UK), founded as a charity in 2003 (and which has grown steadily since then, as more and more people have become electrosensitive – and where the trustees are mostly electrosensitive themselves) holds gatherings and awareness-raising events around World EHS Day and over the course of the summer. The charity recommends Remembering Nearfield because it perfectly illustrates the realities that people with EHS are facing.

The 9th World EHS Day approaches. How did it all start? Nine years ago, a boy refused to leave or forsake his electrosensitive mother who was denied custody of her son because of her EHS. She promised him she’d inform the world about EHS. Coeurs d’EHS (Hearts of EHS) was born and in honour of him the annual World EHS Day is held on his birthday, June 16th.

As Remembering Nearfield will show you, electrosensitives may have no choice but to live an isolated life. There are millions of them, 5% and rising of the global population. Many have left society, in silence. Yellow Chairs are often placed around on World EHS Day as a symbol of these missing people. The Yellow Chair was first seen in 2018 at the premiere of Ubiquity, a Dutch documentary about EHS, and since then has been used as a sign to remind the world of their existence.

It is now Yellow June, the month in which World EHS Day inspires creative activities and encounters, helping to make EHS visible, explain the condition and campaign for formal international recognition of this progressive impairment. The activities have another important aspect, focusing awareness on the dangers of anthropogenic electromagnetic fields. Wireless and electrical devices emit radiation that can trigger EHS over time but are linked to a plethora of other critically important health issues that may surprise us. The radiation footprint brings ecological impacts as other species are disturbed and declining from these pervasive environmental influences.

The impacts of industrial forces are reflected in our environment and in us. People have a right to know the nature of the man-made EMF problem and that we are standing at a crossroads with choices to make about our future.

Recognition of EHS is both symbolic and our goal. It points to the clinical diversity of disability and the context in which this debilitating heightened sensitivity to man-made EMFs is happening to people. This context necessitates resilience, hope and solutions, and the recognition that silence can be broken. Many voices are building bridges and crossing borders, to shine a light on EHS, and it is time for more new voices of support to be heard in Yellow June.



This promises to be a magical month because Remembering Nearfield with Coeurs d’EHS and many other supporting organisations are standing proudly together for an immensely inspiring World EHS Day.

Assets for the Press:

UK/US Distribution:

High Resolution Image: Download links, Here and Here.

Remembering Nearfield Press Kit: Download link Here.

You can download a PDF copy of UK/US Edition press release Here.

EU Distribution:

You can download a PDF copy of EU Distribution Edition press release Here.

Remembering Nearfield Press Kit: Download link Here.

You can download EU Distribution High Resolution Images: Download links, Here and Here.

https://safetechinternational.org/world-ehs-day-embraces-remembering-nearfield/

You can download a PDF copy of press release Here.

“Disabled World” Coverage:

World EHS Day: Raising Awareness of Electrosensitivity | DW