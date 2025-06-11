My name is Amelia and I am 13 years old.

A Verizon cell tower blindsided my Pittsfield, Massachusetts neighborhood and made us sick. This is my story.

Last March, we were sent home from school due to the pandemic. The ice skating show that we had worked so hard practicing for was canceled. Auditions for my school musical were cancelled. My weekend nature program was cancelled. Everything was cancelled.

Everything except the construction happening in my neighborhood.

Courtney's Testimony on H. 2413 Registry Bill

Honorable legislators, thank you for allowing me to express my support for H. 2413 and for your support on this vitally important piece of legislation.

When my daughters and I were diagnosed with electromagnetic sensitivity, also known as EHS, EMS, microwave illness or non ionizing radiation syndrome, I wondered if we alone?

I quickly learned that the answer was absolutely not. After all, I had never heard of this condition so I was surprised that when we went public with our story, that so many others reached out to us to share theirs.

I discovered an accredited EMF Medical Conference, medical textbooks, a nursing textbook, public health textbooks, and medical association position statements on this condition. I learned there was a Microwaved Injured Vets Association, and that the U.S. National Council on Disabilities Health Equity Framework includes Electromagnetic Sensitivity, so does the U.S. Access Board.

I was grateful that our Massachusetts Health Boards were educated about this condition, and our Massachusetts Department of Public Health page had advice for those concerned. But I was devastated to learn that there was no registry here in Massachusetts to simply count the number of folks impacted.

This bill corrects that.

There is so much misinformation about what EHS is and what it isn’t that it can create shame, stigma and bias that results in confusion and inaction.

That can change- and we can take action today because of each of you.

This bill is not just about counting those with a medical condition. It is about creating a committee to address this. It is about disseminating information that can support the residents of Massachusetts by providing them with resources that can help to reduce their symptoms and to create health and wellness, and to connect people to the right help, along with the care compassion and understanding they deserve.

Thank you for your favorable support on H. 2413 and for learning about EHS.

In our written testimony we will include science, resources and additional information that I hope brings an urgency and priority in moving H. 2413 forward.

Amelia’s testimony, Joint Committee on Health, H. 2413

Esteemed legislators and honorable committee members, my name is Amelia and I want to thank you in advance for passing House Bill 2413. I testified on this same bill in the last legislative session and it did not pass, and I am here today to ensure that this year it does- because I am not invisible even though my illness is- and I, like all of those with electro sensitivity, deserve to be counted.

I’m testifying today because this is my bill. My state Representative, Tricia Faley-Bouvier introduced it on my behalf because I’ve suffered and struggled with this environmental illness. In the nearly five years that I’ve been raising awareness of this issue and asking for help, policy change and protections, I’m met so many people who have EHS, so many who cannot be here today, and I have learned that it is critical to give electro sensitivity a voice, and the care and attention that this condition deserves.

Why is adding EHS to a database of diseases important?

Because data drives decisions. And our Commonwealth cannot make common sense health and safety decisions unless there is the real time data behind it.

While my pediatrician and osteopathic physician knew about electromagnetic sensitivity and was able to provide my family the American Academy of Physicians Position Statement, resources and a treatment plan, not every care provider is knowledgeable about this condition. This bill remedies that issue.

Not only does H. 2413 add EHS to a database so each of us can be counted and trends can be reported, it creates a committee of experts to figure this issue out, and to ensure all physicians and public health care providers have access to the published diagnosis and treatment guidelines.

This is absolutely vital and long overdue because while my health care team knew about EHS, not all do. This creates a devastating disparity and health care gap that results in a delayed diagnosis and treatment information that can help prevent this condition from becoming worse.

Passing this bill must be your priority because those with EHS should not have to visit an average of seven different doctors and wait an average of five years before getting a diagnosis. It should not just be specialized and often out of pocket integrative, functional or environmental medical doctors who have access to information about this condition.

Information on EHS should be easily accessible and provided to all health care providers and Boards of Health. This bill ensures that.

Thank you for seeing me, counting me, and voting favorably on H. 2413.

Patricia’s Written Referenced Testimony, Joint Committee on Health, H. 2413 (Oral testimony was abbreviated)

Please support H.2413 requiring the Department of Public Health to add electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) to the list of diseases dangerous to the public health.

(Thank you for accommodating testifiers who are sensitive to EMF/RF exposures early in the day for the hearing)

I am Patricia Burke, from Millis, and I work with Safe Tech International. I am asking the Legislature to support Bill H. 2413.

AI, smart cities, 5G and data centers are all supposed to support data-based decision making, but the data has to be collected in the first place.

He who controls the data controls the narrative, and as an example, Massachusetts is in the process of installing 2.9 million smart electric meters, and we are flying blind.[1]

Following the San Bruno Gas explosion in California in 2010, an administrative law judge ordered the emails between the utility (PG and E) and the regulator (California Public Utilities Commission) to be released to the public.

The emails reveal that fifteen years ago, CPUC president Michael Peevey knew that the meters were inflicting harm. [2]

Utilities in Texas and California hired consulting firms Structure and Navigant to bury the emerging problems.[3]

Unfortunately for Massachusetts, National Grid also hired Navigant to spin the results of the Worcester smart meter pilot. The pilot was supposed to determine if meters were a reasonable investment for MA ratepayers, and not to produce pro-industry marketing.

In addition, the Massachusetts Dept of Public Utilities relied on and published the opinion of a notorious mercenary health expert [4] also working at the time for Philip Morris cigarettes,[5] nullifying smart meter health risks.

In MA DPU 20-69, environmental health expert Beatrice Golomb MD PHD provided expert health testimony to the MA DPU clarifying that the installation of a smart meter was the single most common trigger for the onset of intolerance to electromagnetic fields.

Legislators should have 15 years of data at their fingertips about the scope of smart meter injuries nationally, and have none.

This also includes lack of data for all of the wireless safety bills proposed and not passed in Massachusetts for over a decade.

Decision makers should also have hard data about the number of Massachusetts residents who have already been harmed by previous exposures from any source, or who have health conditions that may predispose them to further harm.

The smart meter bills [6] note an ”Emergency Preamble Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.”

You have no data, and you can change that by supporting the MAVEN inclusion. Please pass with urgency:

H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends

Thank you so much for your kind attention, Patricia Burke

[1] The Flying Blind reference also refers to the quote by Ct Senator Blumenthal when he questioned the industry about safety testing for 5G.“Flying Blind” on the Health Effects of 5G Wireless Technology Confirmed at US Senate Hearing After Senator Blumenthal Questions Industry

[2] As reported by the EMF Safety Network, “The CPUC is responsible for regulating the utilities to ensure safe and reliable utility service. Instead, they partnered with PG&E and marketing companies on a smart meter propaganda campaign. CPUC President Michael Peevey intentionally delayed the legal process for years so PG&E could complete their deployment, despite knowing smart meters were overcharging and harming customers. Thousands of emails between PG&E and the CPUC made public this year, illustrate their collusion and corruption. Together they concocted a punitive pay to opt out program, and ignored substantive complaints. The CPUC must address these issues by holding safety hearings, and restoring analog meters without coercive fees.” READ THE REPORT: http://emfsafetynetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/Overview-of-PGECPUC-emails-on-smart-meters.pdf “Pressure over smart meter RF health complaints (headaches, sleep problems, ringing in the ears, heart problems, and more) forced PG&E to allow customers avoid smart meters. Initially PG&E considered offering a no cost phone or fiber line option, but later, in cooperation with CPUC, they concocted a fee for avoiding smart meters. PG&E’s Cherry writes, “I’ve got internal parties on board grudgingly and it might be best to let sleeping dogs lie.” [3] http://emfsafetynetwork.org/we-agree-with-san-bruno-remove-cpuc-president-peevey/

and CPUC President Peevey “There really are people who feel pain related to EMF” In April 2010 the EMF Safety Network filed a CPUC application on smart meters. We asked for a moratorium, an independent technical review, evidentiary hearings on health and safety, and the right to opt out. In December 2010 CPUC President Michael Peevey approved PG&E’s motion to dismiss our application. He stated “I believe that relying on the FCC in this case is reasonable, prudent and fully consistent with our responsibilities to provide safe and reliable electric service to ratepayers.” He concluded his statements by stating, “You should take these concerns to the FCC, it’s the proper body.” Nearly five years later 65,000 emails between PG&E and the CPUC have been publicly released. Emails reveal the collusion between CPUC and PG&E. They discussed the smart meter problems privately, violating their own rules of procedure. In September 2010 Peevey emailed PG&E’s Brian Cherry on smart meters. He did not say he thought we should take the issue to the FCC. Peevey believed people were suffering from smart meters. He believed PG&E should do something about it. However, instead of regulating the utility to ensure public safety, he deferred his lawful responsibility to PG&E.

[4] MA DPU 2014 12-76-B, Peter Valberg of Gradient is not identified by name in the order, nor did he submit written testimony, but he is identified by name in the hearing transcript. 12-76=B misleads by referring to Valberg’s testimony with various euphemisms, including “another commenter” etc. In addition, comments are included in 12-76-B that were not part of the oral testimony and do not appear on the transcript, indicating that this input was given to the MA DPU through some other mechanism, other than via the official hearing,

[5]. Phillips vs. Philip Morris Companies

[6] 2025 bills: Senate.2306 An Act relative to smart meters and House 3351 An Act relative to smart meters

