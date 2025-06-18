Image of our gorgeous home in Nature here on Earth courtesy Lori McCray



As the Solstice approaches, wherever we are on Earth, it is an opportunity to reflect on the balance of darkness and light.

I believe that many people are, in fact, having great difficulty both with discernment, and with digesting emerging narratives about darkness.

Whether the topic is who assassinated Kennedy or whether UFOs exist, or if “5G is safe” (based on absurd skin testing), or whether fluoride or sunscreen is good or bad, or whether someone who chose not to have an injection has any reasoning capacity, - conspiracy theory fatigue and polarization is a thing.

And for most individuals, the thought that wireless has a downside is beyond comprehension, triggering an automatic defensive trauma response.

I am always seeking new paradigms to transcend current understanding. It’s where I go. Some of the most influential schools of thought that I have encountered come not from technology but from hands-on people performing bodywork or teaching and studying movement or healing. I hope that these approaches gain more prominence, and shine more light on how we can get out of the mess we are in. Our bodies can help to liberate us from the false gods, because they were built for this.

Chinese Medicine, Skin, and Pulse Diagnosis

When I moved back to the East Coast after running head-long into digital utility meters in CA, I remember hearing that bodyworkers in the Catskills were noticing dramatic changes in the skin of New Yorkers (NYC) coming to the mountains for vacation…..as in, the skin was like an animal’s hide.

In 2015, I read an article by Leon Hammer, MD and Ross Rosen LAc: The Pulse, the Electronic Age and Radiation: Early Detection Abstract “Over the years, our population has been affected by a marked and rapid increase in toxicity from ordinary sources (environmental inhalant and contact toxins) and now from extra-ordinary sources (hydrocarbon based plastics). With the use of Contemporary Chinese Pulse Diagnosis we see the increased incidence of the Choppy quality—once rare and now common. Recently we have observed the sudden increase of another quality— Leather, associated with electro-magnetic radiation, also once rare and now common. This paper discusses the etiology (cell phones and wireless devices, iPods etc.), pathogenesis, diagnostic pulse signs, pathology and management (treatment) of this subtle yet pervasive toxin and especially the role of the pulse in the early detection of what we predict will be a “radiation epidemic.”

(Note Chinese pulse diagnosis is much more comprehensive. subtle and eloquent than “pulse’ in the West. There is a detectable diagnosis for the underlying organs, palpable on the wrists. Laypersons can link it to energy testing.)

In the May 18,19 news summary, I commented on an absolute junk study about 5G and skin. We could have listened to the bodyworkers in the Catskills. We can begin to challenge the reporting that sustains the false narratives.

Bodynamic

When I think about this epoch of device-based childhoods, I remember when I first saw the Bodynamic (the words Body and Dynamic combined) Bodymap of 125 Muscles & Fascia mapped for their Psychological Abilities many years ago.

“A fundamental concept of the Bodynamic System is that muscles tense up in order to accommodate the strong sensations that accompany emotions during childhood development, a condition termed hyper-responsive but under different conditions muscles may become flaccid and resigned, unable to cope with stronger stimuli, a condition termed hypo-responsive.



Marcher and her colleagues also found that each individual muscle – and groups of related muscles – correspond to highly specific stages in childhood development and adolescence, and also to specific functions of the Ego. Every muscle in each stage is correlated with its corresponding psychological function.

The [] character structures were originally developed by examining the psychological themes of individual muscles and fascia and looking for age appropriate patterns and themes. Delving deeper, given psychological functions are mapped to the body which results in a detailed analytical tool called the “Bodymap”.

This can provide a detailed analysis as to how, grounded or centered someone is. It also for example lets a person know what kind and how effective their boundary making skills are.

Complexities can emerge and be understood such as someone being centered in their will power but perhaps not grounded in their will power. Or someone may feel supported in their Autonomy but perhaps not their Opinions. These subtle nuances can be seen when examining a Bodymap.”

The system of identified developmental statges includes:

The right to exist 2nd trimester → 3 months

The right to have needs and be satisfied 1 month → 18 months

The right to be autonomous 8 months → 2.5 years

The right to be intentional, directed and willful 2 → 4 years

The right to feel loving and sexual feelings 3 → 6 years

The right to have your own opinions 5 → 9 years

The right to be a full member of a group, apart from needing to compete and perform. 7 → 12 years

“The Seven Developmental Stages are each named for the main emotional theme that is developed in the given time frame. Each stage is also defined by various developmental movements as muscles come under conscious control and are neurally mapped in the brain. Also delineated are various emotional and cognitive capacities which we term ego functions which develop at certain times.”

It very alarming to see individuals and groups in leadership positions playing out developmental traumas as policy and as technology decisions.

For young children, emotions are not being mapped appropriately in the brain or the body, and only processed in two trance-infused dimensions. (How much is being held in the thumbs, eyes, and back brain - due to flashes of light via screens?)

Once we understand the mechanism of harm, we can change the trajectory, because the harm and the healing co-exist in the organism, in concert with the environment.

Purposeful Transformation

For example, when I read about the role that the triceps can play in the healthy establishment of interpersonal boundaries, I began to see patterns in my yoga students and community and in my own life. I was very grateful to be able to access tools including Meridian Yoga, Touch for Health, Brain Gym, and Donna Eden’s Energy Medicine.

It was clear to me that physical movements positively influence the mental and emotional body.

“Neutral muscle response supports the development of new psychological resources, or access to more choices in life.” - Bodynamic

When I look at the muscle/fascia map juxtaposed with extensive sedentary device use, it re-energizes me to keep swimming against the tide of public opinion, because, we have so much to lose. We won’t find our way out of the harm being inflicted on children by fighting with them about their screen time. We have to replace it with practices that cultivate the inner elixirs that the Chinese seers recognized, including managing dopamine in a non-addictive manner.

Here are three recent resources to help carry the community through the Solstice and tip the scales in favor of a return to grace. You can help spread the light.

#1 Dr. David Martin: De-amplify Extraneous Interference…We Can Do Serious Damage to Systems We Don’t Understand

Among other things, Dr. David Martin has been teaching workshops in person to help participants regain the use of the 12 senses through the 12 cranial nerves.

MUST LISTEN: Scroll ahead to 1 1/2 hours to hear him begin to talk about Transhumanism, Augmented vs. Artificial Intelligence, and the problems with 2 dimensional models, including particle physics. At 1 hour 36 minutes, he begins explaining electricity and the cellular membrane. (Earlier in the interview he discusses other issues including injections.)

#2 Shannon Rowan: The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop It

See Keith Cutter’s article and interview with Wi-Fi Refugee author Shannon Rowan’s new book

Blind acceptance of ever-increasing exposures to a type of radiation never proven to be harmless, yet essential to these mechanisms, will not merely persist—it will become mandatory—the entire world will become a “service area” affecting all life on earth. Human existence will continue unopposed only to the extent that it conforms to the prescribed algorithms.

And since awareness always precedes control, the first step is to understand that the life we have each accepted—whether in part or in full—was engineered by those who hold no regard for human life, dignity, meaning, or for the sanctity of the created order. But our voluntary blind acceptance can end. We can learn to quantify personal and familial exposures and reduce them—not with harmonizers or similar false methods, but through the simple, proven strategies of source removal within our homes, increased distance from environmental exposures, and, when necessary, proper shielding as a last resort.

By recognizing that our acceptance of this synthetic life is rooted in addiction and the impulse to conform, we can begin to show our children that a real life—anchored in presence, meaning, and truth—is far more fulfilling. We can teach them that conformity to imposed ideals is not noble, and that reducing reliance is not only possible but life-giving. The same well-proven strategies that break addictive cycles—and the clarity that comes from understanding the nature of the trap—can light the way out. - Keith Cutter

Shannon wrote: Dear Friends and Supporters,

At last my new book; The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it is published and ready for purchase on Amazon.com! (I am working to make it available on Barnes and Noble as well). For any podcast and radio show hosts wishing to interview me, please contact me for a free PDF, and to schedule a show.

This book is a true labor of love, consuming the greater part of my time over the last two (plus) years. It is deep dive into digital tech dependency and its profound impact on our societies today.

Once upon a time… humans used to speak directly to one another, make eye contact, and touch. Children used to play outside, climbing trees and jumping rope…. But in the last few short decades, a profound shift has occurred, when, like the young girl in the classic fable of The Red Shoes, we traded our handmade shoes (self-governed existence) for the perceived ease and convenience offered by the glittering red shoes of technology—leading us into the throes of addiction, physical and mental degeneration and enslavement. Trapped in our metaphorical red shoes we are dancing with the devil, out of control and towards our early, painful deaths.



Using the Red Shoes allegorical tale as backdrop to the author’s deep dive into our current state of unconscious and unfettered tech use, investigative journalist Shannon Rowan weaves the many interrelated threads of the myriad ways in which the internet and our internet-connected mobile tech seduces, harms and ultimately sucks the life out of we, the many users; from social media, to gaming, to email and texting, online shopping, porn, news, entertainment… all of these threads make up the many tangled strands of the Web in which humanity finds itself currently trapped, the inter-Net, World Wide Web, with virtual and augmented reality on the near horizon, set to even more dramatically alter our world and societies, perception of reality and perhaps even reality itself …



Blending personal stories, poetry, psychology, science and philosophy, this is a book you will not want to miss. It is not just for the more obviously entranced and addicted among us, but for everyone. It is time we collectively take a giant step back, start making conscious choices about our technology use, and remove the red shoes before it is too late—and Rowan provides invaluable insights into just how we can do this.

Please contact podcasters you know of and ask them to interview Shannon. Her email is shannonrowan at nym dot hush dot com.

#3 Jean Hudon

Global Solstice Meditation June 20-21, 2025

Embodying the Loving Presence of Source

To download the mp3 recording available at https://www.earthrainbownetwork.com/FocusArchives/mp3/December2024Meditation.mp3, hover directly over the start button on the audio bar on the screen. Then right-click if you have a mouse and select the "download" option (available on some browsers). On a trackpad or touch screen, use two fingers simultaneously to access the same option. If you cannot download the mp3 ahead of the meditation, it can also be played directly from this link above.

You can also listen to this guided meditation at

We are grateful for your help in sharing this invitation which is archived at

https://www.earthrainbownetwork.com/FocusArchives/pdf/MeditationJune2025.pdf and available HERE on Facebook.

In case you missed it:

Joel Moskowitz talks to AI!

The Need for More Stringent Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits to Protect Human Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety June 17, 2025

I queried two generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems with the following prompt:

"Write a detailed report on the evidence that current exposure limits for non-ionizing fields established by the ICNIRP, the IEEE, and the FCC are inadequate to protect human health, especially for chronic exposure. Based on the scientific literature what precautionary exposure limits are advisable?"

The first report was prepared by Falcon, a generative AI system developed by FutureHouse, a “non-profit building AI agents to automate research in biology and other complex sciences.” Falcon is an AI system “that can automate scientific research and accelerate the pace of discovery, so humanity can find cures for disease, solutions for climate change, and other species-accelerating technologies.”

The second report was prepared by Gemini 2.5 Flash, a multimodal, generative AI system developed by Google.

Both reports provide a strong rationale for immediate adoption of more stringent exposure limits on non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. Gemini produced a more comprehensive report; whereas, Falcon documented its analysis with extensive use of footnotes. The reports can be downloaded as pdf documents from my website: https://www.saferemr.com/2025/01/the-need-for-more-stringent-wireless.html.

FutureHouse Falcon Report, June 16, 2025 The Need for More Stringent Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits to Protect Human Health Abstract

Current international exposure limits for non‐ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) established by the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are predominantly based on thermal effects observed during short‐term exposures. However, a growing body of scientific literature now demonstrates that these limits inadequately account for non‐thermal biological effects and do not protect against the chronic exposure conditions experienced in real‐world environments. This report synthesizes evidence from epidemiological, mechanistic, and experimental studies that raise serious concerns about the adequacy of the existing safety framework and outlines precautionary exposure limits that many independent experts have recommended to better safeguard public health, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Google Gemini Report, June 17, 2025Assessment of Non-Ionizing Field Exposure Limits: Evidence of Inadequacy and Recommendations for Health-Protective Standards Executive Summary

Current exposure limits for non-ionizing fields, as established by prominent bodies such as the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), are increasingly recognized as inadequate to safeguard human health, particularly concerning chronic exposure. These standards were fundamentally built upon the assumption that any adverse biological effects from non-ionizing radiation (NIR) are solely due to excessive tissue heating, with a defined threshold below which no harm was expected.

However, a substantial and growing body of scientific literature from the past 25 years contradicts these foundational assumptions. Evidence now compellingly demonstrates a range of non-thermal biological effects occurring at exposure levels well below current regulatory limits. These include the induction of oxidative stress, DNA damage, adverse neurological impacts, reproductive harm, and increased risks of certain cancers. Such effects are particularly concerning for vulnerable populations, including children and individuals experiencing electromagnetic hypersensitivity, who exhibit heightened susceptibility or unique physiological responses.

The continued reliance on outdated thermal-centric models by regulatory bodies, despite evolving scientific understanding, underscores a critical gap between scientific discovery and public health policy. This report advocates for a paradigm shift towards a precautionary approach, emphasizing the "As Low As Reasonably Achievable" (ALARA) principle. Based on the scientific literature, it is advisable to implement significantly lower, health-protective exposure limits, such as those proposed by the European Parliament and Building Biologists. Furthermore, practical mitigation strategies are recommended to reduce individual and population-level exposure. Acknowledging the ongoing scientific discourse, the report also highlights the urgent need for increased independent research to fully elucidate the long-term implications of ubiquitous non-ionizing radiation exposure. - JOEL M.

Even with all of the data that has not been collected, for example, injuries caused by smart meters, the need for recognition of non-thermal effects is apparent.