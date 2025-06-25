Sorry about the errors in my last post, my brain was slightly broken. After my landlord sprayed for ants, the temperature skyrocketed in MA and the house became an oven of insecticide. Online searches claim that the brain has no pain receptors, but I think this is another area where our science is in its infancy and based on inaccurate assumptions promoted as fact.

In my last post after I shared Michael Berstecher’s article: Atmospheric electricity and Microbiom I also referred to Dr. David Martin’s similar message about research 30 years ago concerning our lack of understanding of the magnetic fields created in cell walls; but I listed David Michaels instead of David Martin. The post has been corrected. David Michaels, who wrote Doubt as Their Product about the tobacco industry’s influence on climate science, has never extended his analysis to the tobacco science that literally is the foundation of smart meter smart grid safety. So sorry for transposing, all credit goes to David Martin.

Also the link for John Doulliard’s article on health was missing. John teaches how the microbiome adjusts to the seasons and how to eat accordingly, although he does not discuss EMF/RF directly, it is implied as it is the length of the day that pertains to the seasons.

The link for Andre’s article was also broken by the time I posted the newsletter, and I have not yet received a response or new link yet. Will keep you posted.

This is a mixed bag today, esp. the report of Kennedy endorsing wearables to monitor health. Take good care of yourself…

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is launching a new lawsuit to protect the Jersey Shore from an onslaught of 5G cell towers along the coast. The 5G expansion will disturb the scenic beauty and historic character of the Jersey Shore, devalue nearby properties, increase environmental radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure levels, and heighten the risk of cancer, and neurological, genetic and reproductive damage in New Jersey residents.

The lawsuit aims to ensure that proposed cell tower installations along the Jersey Shore are required to obtain a Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permit, and comply with all applicable state environmental laws. Enforcing these laws is essential to protect the health of New Jersey communities and preserve the pristine coastal environment.

To become a plaintiff, individuals must own a residence within 1000 feet of the following locations:

Qualifying individuals are encouraged to complete the form; https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/chd-seeks-plaintiffs-residing-along-the-jersey-shore-for-new-5g-cell-tower-lawsuit/

The MAHA Commission’s May report fell short of addressing the role of wireless radiation as a potential cause of chronic disease in children. Here is CHD's action alert urging lawmakers to make the next report do better. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Tim Arnold, whose film, Super Connected, and petition, Provide a legal right to access certain services without a digital device, has a substack: If You Find Yourself on the Winning Team, Give the Other Side a Hand Digital life works for many. But what about the ones it doesn't work for? Tim Arnold

Sometimes people reach to me assuming that they have grounds for a lawsuit, or that the Nuremberg's protections or the International Criminal Court will take action if the hear the story. (Smart meter opponents in the early days were crestfallen to learn that the US did not sign the Nuremberg Treaty.) I appreciate that Keith tackled this issue… I refer people to the large groups like CHD who are legal experts. Note that there are specific parameters, for example above for New Jersey.

Why I Don’t Look to the Courts for EMF Justice What I do instead Where My Energy Goes Instead I dream of vast numbers of the afflicted around the world suffering less right now—not of some distant judgment handed down from on high that might one day lower exposures for a future descendant. Rather than chase a justice that doesn’t seem to exist in today’s courtrooms, I’ve chosen to focus on breakthroughs that don’t require anyone’s permission and may result in rapid, undeniable health improvement—achieved simply by removing synthetic field exposures. When people experience that kind of change in their own bodies, word spreads—naturally and powerfully—into workplaces, classrooms, and places of worship. My energy increasingly goes into three key initiatives: EMF Challenge Facilities Training a Legion of EMF Consultants Teaching the Afflicted Basic Assessment Skills





AI: FUTURISM OpenAI May Have Screwed Up So Badly That Its Entire Future Is Under Threat

AI: EINAR NORWAY AI, stupidity and sustainability – a supplement to the UN conference in Lillestrøm

AI: PROPOSED MORATORIUM ON REGULATION Senate Parliamentarian Rules in Favor of AI Moratorium State ban now faces political test WASHINGTON, June 23, 2025 – The Senate Parliamentarian ruled that a proposed 10 year ban on the state regulation of artificial intelligence passed procedural muster, clearing the way for the ban to be included in the reconciliation bill sent to the Senate. To comply with the Byrd Rule, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, added a provision to the ban that would rescind Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program funds from states that attempted to regulate AI.

BIG TECH POLITICS: PARIS MARX CANADA Getting off US tech is no easy task But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make the effort Last month I wrote a post about my intention to get off US tech platforms and services. I’d been considering it for a while, and even taking small steps in that direction, but the alliance between Silicon Valley and Donald Trump, paired with the growing threats from the United States, finally made me take the plunge. I’m planning to publish a longer list of alternatives for others who want to start shifting away from US tech companies in the near future. But before that, I wanted to provide an update on how things are going. The truth is that getting off the tech services most of us have come to rely on is (probably unsurprisingly) a challenging task because there’s only so much an individual can do to push back on structural forces and a purposeful limitation on the choices available to us.

BIG TECH: Feenstra Introduces House Companion to Senate Bill that Would Assess ISPs, Big Tech The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether the $9 billion-per-year Universal Service Fund is Constitutional.

BROADBAND: Starlink Imposes $750 Surcharge on New Customers in Major Northwestern U.S. Cities Residents in some parts of at least seven states hit with additional sign-up fees

BROADBAND: West Va. Gov. Announces $34.6 Million Grants for Fiber ExpansionJune 23, 2025 – West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced a partnership with five Internet service providers to allocate more than $34 million in funding for fiber broadband deployment projects across 10 rural counties. The funding comes through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package signed by then-President Joe Biden.

The funds will allow 362 miles of fiber infrastructure installation, expanding internet access to approximately 2,897 locations in Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Jackson, Lewis, Mason, Pendleton, Preston, and Putnam counties. (Greenbank is in Pocahontas County)

CELLPHONE USE: Pennsylvania and Oklahoma Have the “Loneliest” Phones: Report Carl Weinschenk | telecompetitor Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, with scores of 99.02 (out of 100) and 97.16, respectively, are the states in which people are most likely to engage in activities without their phones, according to a survey and report by Office Recovery. The report surveyed more than 2,000 residents of the fifty states to find what made them not use their phones (hence, left their phones “lonely”). Points were awarded based on the responses and the final numbers were adjusted by state and reported on a scale of 100. Other key points of the report about lonely phones:

The average American can only comfortably go about 45 minutes without checking their phone.

Only 39 percent of Americans actively practice safe driving by putting their phones away.

70 percent of Americans keep their phones within arm’s reach while they sleep.

Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and Oregon residents use their phones the least.

Delaware, New York, and Louisiana residents use their phones the most.

Summary on Benton.org

CHLDREN: Teen Social Media Ban Moves Closer in Australia After Tech Trial Angus Whitley | Bloomberg Australia’s world-first social media ban for under-16s moved closer to implementation after a key trial found that checking a user’s age is technologically possible and can be integrated into existing services. The conclusions are a blow to Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc., TikTok and Snap Inc., which opposed the controversial legislation. Some platform operators had questioned whether a user’s age could be reliably established using current technology. The trial’s project director, Tony Allen, said there were “no significant technological barriers” to stopping under-16s gaining social media accounts. “These solutions are technically feasible, can be integrated flexibly into existing services and can support the safety and rights of children online,” he said. The trial tested a range of methods and technologies, including facial scans, inferring a user’s age based on their behavior, age verification, as well as parental controls. Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN: Co-Parenting Challenges: When Tech Rules Collide As a contrast, I have taken Katie Singer's short text about what resources AI uses and how it also makes us dumber. She cries out in the wilderness with her criticism of technology. But it is an important cry that shows how much knowledge about the matter is NOT reaching and NOT being taken into account.

DATA CENTERS: 404 MEDIA 'A Black Hole of Energy Use': Meta's Massive AI Data Center Is Stressing Out a Louisiana Community A massive data center for Meta’s AI will likely lead to rate hikes for Louisiana customers, but Meta wants to keep the details under wra

EMF: Roman S Shapoval Mitigating EMF: less is more My interview with Logan Duvall of Sowing Prosperity I had the honor of chatting with Logan on his podcast Sowing Prosperity recently, where we discuss: Is grounding our bed a good idea? Magnetic pads as an alternative How to manage EMF from air conditioners Risks of melatonin supplements Why I love cold showers Enjoy the show, and check out Logan’s page, which also includes an online wellness community where like minds are coming together.

EMF: The nature of electromagnetism BY Michael Berstecher We live in an electrostatic ocean (atmosphere) of electrically charged plasma

FCC LEGAL: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS Another Significant Supreme Court Ruling The Supreme Court came down with another decision last week that is going to further hobble administrative agencies like the FCC. The case is McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates, Inc. v. McKesson Corp., No. 23-1226. This case started in 2013 as a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of California. The dispute between the parties began when McKesson Corporation sent unsolicited advertisements by fax to class members of the suit, including McLaughlin Chiropractic. The advertisements were sent to traditional fax machines as well as to online fax service. []The recent Supreme Court ruling sided with the District Court by a 6-3 vote. The Supreme Court ruled that “The Hobbs Act does not preclude district courts from independently assessing whether an agency’s interpretation of the relevant statute is correct.” This is a significant ruling because it gives more explicit power to District Courts to disagree with an administrative ruling of a federal agency. It’s likely that there is a District Court somewhere in the country that will disagree with almost any federal agency ruling, meaning that it will be that much easier to tie up every decision made by the FCC or other federal agency in court. When you tack this ruling onto the Supreme Court’s ruling last year in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for federal agencies to issue decision that will stick. The Loper Bright ruling overturned a long-standing deferential approach to agencies’ interpretations of statutes, making it easier to sue them. This new ruling also has practical implications since it explicitly weakens FCC enforcement of the TCPA. Among other things, the TCPA rules are the FCC’s primary tool for its effort to restrain the use of autodialers and artificial voices used in spam messages to consumers.

HACKING ARS TECHNICA: Record DDoS pummels site with once-unimaginable 7.3Tbps of junk traffic Attacker rained down the equivalent of 9,300 full-length HD movies in just 45 seconds. Large-scale attacks designed to bring down Internet services by sending them more traffic than they can process keep getting bigger, with the largest one yet, measured at 7.3 terabits per second, being reported Friday by Internet security and performance provider Cloudflare. The 7.3Tbps attack amounted to 37.4 terabytes of junk traffic that hit the target in just 45 seconds. That's an almost incomprehensible amount of data, equivalent to more than 9,300 full-length HD movies or 7,500 hours of HD streaming content in well under a minute.

HEALTH EHN: Toxic chemical regulations weakened despite White House focus on health risks Scientists and environmental health advocates say the Trump administration’s public rhetoric about toxic chemicals contradicts its actions, including terminating grants and weakening U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safeguards.

HEALTH: Is There A "Parkinson's Personality"? A Conversation About Common Traits in People with Chronic Illness Diagnoses My own experiences, as well as studies that looked at that, indicate there are indeed very common overlapping traits in folks who end up with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. While of course there are always exceptions to the rule, as an over-arching generalization, descriptions like “industrious”, “perfectionist”, “high standards about things”, “hard working”, “doing the very best” are a good fit for many with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. While these traits can be positive, as we discuss in the full episode, they can have negative consequences over a lifetime when they become sources of self-stressing. I have made a “personality” test based on “stress types”, called the Biological Stress Test. The test helps you determine which type you are based on how you deal with stress. It tells you the strengths and weaknesses of your type, susceptibility to chronic symptoms, and action steps you can take. 9 minute PODCAST AND TRANSCRIPT

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj CIRCADIAN CLASSROOM Why Spectral Timing Only Works When Complete

HEALTH: FREQUENCY GEEK Exophthalmos Can Occur with Exposure to Harmful E-Fields A simple way to find out if you are being affected. The experiment is quite simple. Remove yourself from the exposure for at least 45 minutes and look in the mirror.

HEALTH MAINSTREAM STUDY FINDS: Why 1 In 3 Americans Admit They Wake Up Already Exhausted In a nutshell

A third of Americans aren’t waking up well-rested, with daily exhaustion starting as soon as they get out of bed

Being interrupted or talked over is the biggest social energy drain (15%), while lack of quality sleep is the top physical drain (42%)

Americans drink only 5.3 cups of water daily, well below the recommended 8-9 cups, despite 56% believing hydration affects energy levels

HEALTH EHN VINYL CHLORIDE/PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT: New federal health studies will track long-term effects of Ohio train derailment The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will fund new research on how toxic chemical exposure from the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, may affect community health in the years ahead. The article from the Hill did not mention smart meter/philip morris cigarettes/tobacco scientist who testified for the chemical industry work on unclassifying vinyl chloride which was reported by the Cetner for Public Integrity in the report “Science for Sale.” I wrote about it here: The Alarming Link Between the Ohio Train Derailment’s Vinyl Chloride Leak and Smart Meters: A Mercenary Scientist Dictating Public Policy in Feb. 2023

HEALTH: Multidimensional Sleep Health Parameters Linked to Cardiometabolic Outcomes

HEALTH: RFK Jr.'s Public Health Plan? Get Every American to Buy a Wearable Device | PCMag Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants everyone to wear a smartwatch, fitness tracker, or other piece of wearable health tech as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) agenda. "My vision is every American is wearing a wearable within four years," he told a House subcommittee today. "It's a way of people taking control over their own health. They can take responsibility. They can see...what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates, and a number of other metrics as they eat it." It's the same message Kennedy put out a month ago when he met with several health tech CEOs, including the heads of Whoop, Function Health, knownwell, Talkiatry, Season Health, Turquoise Health, and Hippocratic AI, according to STAT reporter Mario Aguilar. https://www.pcmag.com/news/rfk-jrs-public-health-plan-get-every-american-to-buy-a-wearable-device

LEGAL REGULATORY: EHN Supreme Court limits which EPA disputes can go through D.C. Circuit The Supreme Court ruled that only EPA actions justified by nationwide implications must go through the D.C. Circuit, making it easier to file certain challenges in regional courts.

MEDIA: TED GIOIA Audiences Prove that the Experts Are Dead Wrong Or why 'Abundance' is more than just a political agenda HOW CULTURES HEAL By Ted Gioia When I saw the numbers, I couldn’t believe them. Every digital platform is flooding the market with short videos, but the audience is now spending more time with longform video—and by a huge margin. Movies are also getting longer. At first glance, that makes no sense—more people are watching films at home on small digital devices, where Hollywood fare has to compete with bite-sized junk from TikTok and Instagram. “The rebirth of longform runs counter to everything media experts are peddling. They are all trying to game the algorithm. But they’re making a huge mistake….”

MILITARY CALIFORNIA UPDATE NINA BEETY: Update on California Coastal Commission hearing June 12 on the Navy multi-year Hawaii-California Training and Testing (HCTT) -- The Commission voted unanimously to object to the HCTT as the Navy refused to adopt any of the so-called mitigation measures CC staff proposed. The Navy will lIkely go ahead with all its plans as it has in past cycles. The CC has objected to past programs, but the Navy has been willing to take some measures before, and when it didn't, the Commission sued the Navy at least once for whale protections. The draft Environmental Impact Statement is due to be approved soon by the feds. The use of high decibel active sonar, high intensity microwave radiation/weapons/5G, laser, and increasing its underwater EMF communication network are new worsening damage to the living ocean and sea life including birds. As the ocean fares, so does the earth. I was sorry to see that only a couple of people from the anti-wireless community participated. Staff did not unmute my phone, so I was unable to give my prepared comments, though I submitted written comments ahead of time.. Fortunately, there were other members of the public who supported staff's recommendation. The CC did archive my powerpoint on its video page. https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/6

https://cal-span.org/meeting/ccc_20250612/

Video with presentations – Navy's and staff – and public comments Item # 9a

Documents at the agenda link: Staff report Exhibits Appendices

Correspondence from NRDC, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, and the public Addendum responding to correspondence.

At the Cal-Span link above are the powerpoint presentations – see right hand margin Presentations, click on the arrows - COURTESY NINA AND THANK YOU

NATURE: OT The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.A massive ecological catastrophe is unfolding in the Great Basin bioregion (Data center water demands are altering the hydrological cycle)

SATELLITES: The Pros and Cons of Two Different D2D Satellite-to-Cellphone Paths Joan Engebretson | telecompetitor Mobile service providers that decide to offer satellite-to-cellphone service can choose between two primary paths. They can let a satellite operator use some of their cellular spectrum or they can use spectrum intended for satellite use—spectrum that typically is controlled by the satellite operator. A new report from Analysys Mason explores the pros and cons of the two direct-to-device options. Overall, Analysys Mason favors the use of satellite spectrum. The authors point to a high level of global alignment for the satellite spectrum bands, known as the L-band and S-band. But not all countries have taken the necessary regulatory steps to allow providers to use cellular spectrum for satellite communications. The authors also argue that the use of satellite spectrum is less likely to cause interference with cellular network operations. Summary on Benton.org

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS Hawai‘i County sets cell tower regulations, despite outcry The Verizon letter suggested that the 600-foot setback be waived “where no other viable solution is feasible” so that it doesn’t become a de facto prohibition, which would be a violation of federal law. However, the council voted unanimously to pass on final reading a version of the bill that does not include that waiver.

WARFARE: 1,000 ships’ GPS jammed in Straits of Hormuz, sending up costs and disrupting deliveries

WARFARE: Interview: Why Trump’s Golden Dome must be opposed, BRUCE GAGNON the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in space

WARFARE: WORLD BEYOND WAR Sign the Declaration of Peace