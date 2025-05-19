Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnie's avatar
Vinnie
3h

Same stuff, yet different poisons for a new trusting generation...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
4h

great article. absolutely terrifying :-((

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture