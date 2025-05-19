In the May 18, 19 Safe Tech International news summary, I included articles about a recent study of 5G and skin, conducted by Constructor University in Germany.

Although there are scientific studies on biological effects for frequencies above 6 GHz, they are heterogeneous in terms of power flux density, the biological model, the frequencies and the biological endpoints (3, 4). Since the absorption of electromagnetic energy takes place in the upper layers of the skin, thermal effects are particularly critical. At these frequencies and with very high power flux densities far beyond the limits, therefore, pain and also burns may occur. Thermal effects also include those associated with protein denaturation and can cause gene or chromosome damage (5–7). Overall, the study results so far do not indicate any nonthermal damage caused by exposure to radiofrequency EMF in the frequency range of 3–100 GHz. The few exceptions point to experiments in which the methods show numerous shortcomings. [] Results The results of the various analyses, i.e. differential gene expression (DE), DM, network coherence, and GO enrichment analysis, differed only slightly. Gene expression and DNA methylation remained almost unchanged after exposure. Overall, the results of the different power flux densities, frequencies and exposure times, were very similar.



My reading of media portrayals of the German study coincided with the timing of another conversation with Kent Chamberlain of the Enviornmental Health Trust. Kent graciously provided permission for his recent thoughts, graphic and text to be shared about predatory delay.

Predatory Delay

Courtesy Kent Chamberlin, PhD Professor & Chair Emeritus Dept. of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Fulbright Distinguished Chair, President, Environmental Health Trust



(Media Literacy Caution Light) What the Industry Articles Say about the Constructor University 5G Skin Study

Articles announcing the German study results promote the conclusion that Even if 5G penetrates a few millimetres into the skin, it is safe. “Public concern grew when 5G was first developed in 2008 and its widescale implementation in 2019. This has persisted despite a report from the WHO in 2010 which outlined research showing that 5G was not dangerous. A separate 2024 report by the US National Toxicology Program also outlined the safety of 5G technology.” - (Cosmos Magazine, Australia, with alarming misrepresentations in hyperlinks) (Here is more compromised reporting from Cosmos from 2021: 5G: more science, same safety Ken Karipidis, an assistant director at ARPANSA, says the new standards have not changed dramatically. The new guidelines reflect both a change in international guidelines and the volume of research done on radio waves since 2002. “During that time, there’s been more than 8000 new studies on radio waves,” he says.)

Android Authority reported Take off your tinfoil hat: Exposure to 5G doesn't alter your genes, new study finds The result of the peer-reviewed study should put the conspiracy theory to rest — but it probably won't. A new study found no genetic changes in human cells exposed to 5G radiation, even at high intensities.

Researchers ruled out heating effects, confirming previous claims of harm were likely due to temperature, not EMF.

A new study found no genetic changes in human cells exposed to 5G radiation, even at high intensities.

5G waves can’t penetrate deep into the skin, and aren’t scrambling your DNA.

VICE’s narrative was even more colorful; Does 5G Actually Damage Human Cells? Science Has an Answer. By Luis Prada Despite what your uncle’s Facebook PSAs say, 5G isn’t turning your body into a hotspot or melting your DNA or turning you gay or whatever absolute batshit nonsense conspiracies right-wing lunatics have devised. A recent study from Constructor University just called BS on a conspiracy theory that 5G signals might somehow be zapping our skin cells into death. VICE’s narrative was more colorful; Does 5G Actually Damage Human Cells? Science Has an Answer. By Luis Prada Despite what your uncle’s Facebook PSAs say, 5G isn’t turning your body into a hotspot or melting your DNA or turning you gay or whatever absolute batshit nonsense conspiracies right-wing lunatics have devised. A recent study from Constructor University just called BS on a conspiracy theory that 5G signals might somehow be zapping our skin cells into death.

Is this science?

Universities Enabling "Predatory Delay:" Indoctrination vs. Education

As I noted in the May 18,19 post, the university that conducted the research and published the science is not neutral on the wireless issue. “The institute focuses on computer science, physics and digital transformation.” “Research projects at Constructor University are funded by the German Research Foundation or by the European Union's Framework Program for Research and Innovation, as well as by globally leading companies.[28]”

Who is Constructor University? (Wikipedia): “computer science, physics and digital transformation”. (not health and safety?)

Constructor University , [2][3] formerly Jacobs University Bremen , is an international, private, residential research university located in Vegesack , Bremen , Germany. It offers study programs in engineering, humanities , natural and social sciences , in which students can acquire bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees. The financing of Constructor University has been the subject of controversy, especially in Bremen. For a long time, the university generated income from various sources such as tuition fees, donations, third-party funding and grants from the Jacobs Foundation. Funding from the state of Bremen, amounting to three million euros annually, expired in 2017. In June 2018, the Jacobs Foundation decided to support the private university with a maximum of another 100 million Swiss francs until 2027. Also in June 2018, the city of Bremen decided that it would take over a loan from the university's founding phase. In the summer of 2020, the Jacobs Foundation announced its withdrawal from funding. The foundation's majority shares were transferred to the Verein zur Förderung der wissenschaftlichen Forschung in Bremen e.V. In September 2021, the Bremen Senate approved the sale of Bremen's shares to the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT). [11] The new majority owner plans to invest 50 million euros in Jacobs University, half of which by the end of 2024. In November 2022 SIT changed its name to Constructor Group. [12] Constructor Group, [17] previously known as the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology , abbreviated SIT, is a private non-profit institute in Switzerland founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Serg Bell. The institute focuses on computer science, physics and digital transformation. Its partners are Carnegie Mellon University and the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore. [18] The development of the institute was funded by the Canton of Schaffhausen with 3 million Swiss francs. [19] The academic focus is led by 2010 Nobel Prize winner in physics Konstantin Novoselov . [20] Research projects at Constructor University are funded by the German Research Foundation or by the European Union's Framework Program for Research and Innovation , as well as by globally leading companies. [28]



1978 Tobacco Science Congressional Testimony from University Experts

“Science” manufactured by universities to support predatory delays has deep roots. On September 7, 1978, experts from various universities testified before Congress regarding cigarette safety. A 1 1/2 minute very sobering video from 1978:

Congressional Hearings in 1978 were an opportunity for "scientist" allies of the tobacco industry to appear and testify as to the safety of tobacco products.

“Americans are in the grip of a new disease a very serious disease two diseases as a matter of fact the disease I'm referring to is usually transmitted by misdirected efforts so-called consumer Advocates certain books newspaper headlines and so forth. The diseases I'm speaking about are smoke a phobia and cancer phobia”

As the presentation to Congress continued, I felt the visceral reaction that we all possess, - my energetic immune system and intuition urging me to pay more attention in the face of lack of truth/lying.

“Smoking is after all a ritual that welcomes strangers, provides companionship in solitude, fills empty time, marks the significance of certain kinds of occasions, and expresses individual identity and personal style. The data are not there I am not the one to say that if you want to make an emotional judgment on an issue that it's not one's prerogative but at least you ought to tell people that that is what you are doing. In God we trust, others must provide data, and what we need is good scientific data before I'm willing to accept and submit to the proposition that smoking is a hazard to the non-smoker.” (auto-generated transcript)

It isn’t only the lies sustaining a presumption of innocence towards cigarettes that alarms me. It is this:

“Technology use is after all a ritual that welcomes strangers, provides companionship in solitude, fills empty time, marks the significance of certain kinds of occasions, and expresses individual identity and personal style.”

Drunk on Wireless: Balancing the Budget with Sale of More Spectrum



When the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ that is supposed to balance the budget in the US. is based on income from the sale of more spectrum, we are not in Kansas anymore. See: BENTON: You Can't Spell Reconciliation Without S-P-E-C-T-R-U-M

The FCC's spectrum auction authority previously expired in 2023. The budget reconciliation bill's communications title would reauthorize the FCC spectrum auction authority through September 2034. The legislation would require the FCC, in partnership with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), to free up and auction by 2034 at least 600 megahertz (MHz) of commercial or federal spectrum in the covered band to be auctioned by 2034 the band of frequencies between 1.3 gigahertz (GHz) and 10 GHz, inclusive, excluding the band of frequencies between 3.1 GHz and 3.45 GHz and the band of frequencies between 5.925 GHz and 7.125 GHz. Within three years of enactment of the law (assuming that happens), the FCC would auction at least 200 MHz of the identified spectrum. The FCC would complete auctions for the remaining spectrum after six years. Auctions of this spectrum would result in exclusive, licensed use for mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, mobile and fixed broadband services, or a combination thereof. As is some previous auctions, the FCC will not conclude these auctions if the total cash proceeds are less than 110 percent of the total estimated relocation or sharing costs. According to Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the sale of this spectrum could raise $88 billion by 2034. This funding would go to the U.S. Treasury.



The Exploitation of University Students by Politics, Business, and Academia

While watching the video of the professors testifying about the safety of cigarettes, my thoughts went to the students who are paying for an education and being exploited in the name of producing junk science.

For example, this 2021 paper from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. “Skin-Bone-Brain layer simulation results demonstrate that both electric and magnetic fields vanish before passing the brain layer at all three focal frequencies of 2.4GHz, 28GHz, and 100GHz.”

https://scholarworks.utrgv.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1017&context=ece_fac

The recent research study regarding next-generation wireless telecommunications reports, “The quantitative data on the effects of 5G penetration and dissipation within human tissues are presented.” In truth, “the quantitative data on the effects of 5G penetration and dissipation in incomplete engineering models of human tissues are presented.”

Speaking of Predators, The Worcester MA National Grid Smart Meter Pilot Program and its Student “Energy Ambassadors”

Residents of Worcester MA had a front row seat for the collusion between industry, politics, regulation, and academia when National Grid “partnered” with area colleges for a smart meter pilot program. A ‘highly select” group of students were chosen to act as “Energy Ambassadors” and “wear the face of the utility in the community” to foster more acceptance by the public.

Clark University took a former bar on the corner of the campus and converted it into a high tech “Sustainability Hub” (which Clare Donegan renamed “The Propaganda Hub” - staffed by Ambassadors who likely spent most of their time doing their homework, with the cost overruns for the program never accounted for, but most likely foisted on ratepayers.)

As one local activist noted, the majority of Worcester residents needed lower bills, and not a smart grid enabled income transfer program catering to those high usage customers with central air, swimming pool pumps, EVs, and solar who received lower electricity rates if they would allow the utility to remotely control devices to shed load. (Evidence of fraudulent results reporting remains unaddressed as National Grid is deploying new meters in MA and NY) (See research by Vince Welage of Ohio indicating that lower consumption ratepayers are subsidizing higher usage customers through riders and fixed charges:

Earnest college students interested in sustainability themselves became unwitting purveyors of disinformation and propaganda. Refund?

Voices of Experience: What the Smart Meter Industry Told Itself in 2013

Voices of Experience was published in 2013 by “National Renewable Energy Laboratory, operated by Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)” - 49 pages

Issues: Opt out · Radio Frequencies (RF) · Buy American · Privacy · Control/big brother watching · UN Agenda 21 questions · Potential for high and/or inaccurate bills · Meter readers losing job

What the U.S. invested in was junk science to NOT address real concerns regarding smart meters, instead of determining why and how the meter technology was causing harm, and what to do about it, as well as overriding privacy, security, safety, health, fire, and greenwashing issues. The non-profit Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative is one of the worst offenders.

After Smart Meters, 5G Raised More Safety Concerns

With the roll-out of 5G, questions about the safety of the faster and shorter wavelengths and infrastructure densification were not addressed via premarket safety testing. As noted by Enviromental Health Trust, In December 2018, Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) sent a letter to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr seeking answers regarding potential health risks posed by new 5G wireless technology. At today’s hearing, Blumenthal criticized Carr for failing to provide answers, and instead, just echoing, “the general statements of the FDA, which shares regulatory responsibility for cell phones with the FCC.” Blumenthal also decried the FDA’s statements as “pretty unsatisfactory.” A PDF of Carr’s complete response is available here.

Frankenstein Research (tissue samples and computer modeling) is Now Prevailing as Decision-Based Evidence Making (instead of Evidence-Based Decision Making) that Does Not Correlate to Real World Experience

The German research on skin samples is an example of a Frankenstein approach to EMF and living organisms.

The skin samples tested by Constructor University are not connected to the electromagnetic field intelligence of the body that is housed in the skin and beyond. Those skin samples are not able to respond to the chronobiological operating system controlled by of the angle of the sun’s rays, or to communicate with the Blood Brain Barrier or the Bladder, or to activate a systemic sexual response. The skin samples are not connected to the intelligence of the electromagnetic Meridian system of Oriental medicine, or the Radiant circuits, or the hypothalamus, or the nerves or lymphatic system, or the Heart. Skin sample research can’t communicate systemic symptom onset or disease, and we should stop believing it or financing it.

Here is a 2024 summary of a number of early evidence real-life case studies:

FACTSHEET Real-life 5G Case Studies (Hardell Nilsson) (V2) (10-02-2024).pdf

In addition, this study by the Environmental Health Trust

The findings, discovered by EHT Vice President for Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs Dr. Robert Brown and his colleague Barbara Biebrich, a senior ultrasound technologist with decades of experience performing vascular ultrasounds, were published Tuesday in the scientific journal, Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine .

Unlike previous studies relying on the controversial technique of live blood cell analysis in vitro, or samples placed on microscope slides, this study was done in vivo using ultrasonography, a widely available and reliable diagnostic tool routinely used for the evaluation of blood vessels.

"Our findings make it clear that, at least in some people, cell phone radiation can lead to observable changes in blood, with potential risks such as reduced oxygen delivery and an increased risk for developing blood clots," Dr. Brown said.

Key findings include:

Post-cell phone exposure ultrasound imaging revealed significant aggregation of red blood cells in the veins of a volunteer.

Rouleaux formation, while reversible, may reoccur often given our constant use of cell phones, and may potentially increase the risk for conditions such as pulmonary embolism, micro-infarcts, stroke, and heart attacks, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

The study lays the groundwork for a larger, university-led investigation into the prevalence of this phenomenon. read more here: Cell Phones and Your Blood: What You Need to Know - Environmental Health Trust



Re: the German skin research, a study from 2007: Role of blood flow on RF exposure induced skin temperature elevations in rabbit ears concluded: Our results demonstrate that the physiological effects of blood flow should be considered when extrapolating modeling data to living animals, and particular caution is needed when interpreting the results of modeling studies that do not include blood flow.

Students and Discernment: Professor caught using ChatGPT for lectures, students demand tuition fee refund

Ella Stapleton, a business student at the university, grew suspicious when she noticed something odd in her professor Rick Arrowood’s class notes. Arrowood admitted to using AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gamma to make his lectures more engaging. He said he did review the material, but missed the AI-generated oddities. “In hindsight, I wish I would have looked at it more closely,” he told the NYT. The incident has sparked a wider debate: Should professors be allowed to use AI in teaching when students are banned from doing so?

If I were in charge of the world, I would support a revolt by college students who object to being exploited.

Wireless Enables the Surveillance State

Writing this article brought to mind the song by The Police;

It’s time to question the science.

On May 29 Collaborative for Health and the Environment will host Corporate Drivers of Disease: Exploring the UCSF Industry Documents Library May 29, 2025 3:00 pm US Eastern Time

Health-harming products are contributing to a global rise in chronic disease. Studies estimate that fossil fuels, chemicals, alcohol, tobacco and ultra-processed foods are now responsible for approximately one in three deaths worldwide. In the US, chronic diseases linked to these products are on the rise, including increases in diabetes, Parkinson’s, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Scientists are pointing to an “industrial epidemic” of disease. The Industry Documents Library at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) is a digital archive of internal documents from corporations across industries that produce these health-harming products. Originally established in 2002 to house documents publicly disclosed in litigation against the tobacco industry in the 1990s, analysis using these documents has generated more than 1,000 peer-reviewed studies, reports and news stories, with their findings revealing firsthand accounts of what the industry knew and when they knew it about the health harms of tobacco. The library now houses over 20 million documents including internal documents from the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and fossil fuel industries. The chemical industry archive contains more than 700,00 pages (over 27,000 documents). UCSF’s Center to End Corporate Harm was launched earlier this year to bring together scientists to more systematically study the mechanisms and strategies corporations use to delay and prevent regulation of their health harming products. The Center is using the archives to develop strategies to counter the destructive influence of polluters and thus reduce chronic disease. In this webinar, Center director Dr. Tracey Woodruff will introduce the concept of “commercial determinants of health, ” and outline the Center’s purpose and plans. Industry Documents Library Director Kate Tasker will provide an overview of the Industry Documents Library and how to use it — the documents are fully searchable and accessible to the public. And Dr. Nicholas Chartres , lead scientific advisor to the new Center, will provide examples of the mechanisms and strategies these corporations use to proliferate the sale of their products using published case studies. CHE Director Kristin Schafer will moderate the session.



We are living the history of “Tobacco Scientists for Smart Meters” and wireless needs a seat at the table.

This does not end well, but it needs to end.