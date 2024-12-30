Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Home
Archive
About
As the Year of the Snake Approaches Again, What Have We Learned About Health and Our Place in the World?
EMF/RF/Smart Meters & A Growing List of Insights Borne of Injury... with the Promise of Goodness, Truth, and Beauty For the New Year?
Published on Smart Meter Science  
January 8-10 Safe Tech International News and Note (with events/calls/meetings)
22 New Papers. Truth About Smart Grid & Why It Is Not So Smart, Eric Windheim and Lighting,
  
Patricia Burke
1
America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases
Guest post by Richard Gale and Gary Null of The Townsend Letter. Please Share Widely
  
Patricia Burke
12
January 7-9, Safe Tech International
Tom Valovik, Bio-safe Housing, Mining, Hawaii Update, Inpower, Dr. Stillman, META bots, META Censorship Ends, Revisiting the Girl Scout 5G patch.
  
Patricia Burke
1
January 6 Safe Tech International News and Notes
The Brain and Cell Phones, New Telecom Leadership, NTIA AND LEO, Tinnitus, Vandenberg EIA for MORE launches, Nukes for Data
  
Patricia Burke
Pig-Pen vs. Wiping Up the World: 2025's Evolutionary Challenge for Tech, Health, and Humankind
More Dirt, More Compassion; Less Hand Sanitizers and No Smart Meters
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International  
Pig-Pen vs. Wiping Up the World: 2025's Evolutionary Challenge for Tech, Health, and Humankind
More Dirt, More Compassion; Less Hand Sanitizers and No Smart Meters
  
Patricia Burke
4
January 5 Safe Tech International News and Notes
Danish and Italian News, Gary Null, 5G Study,
  
Patricia Burke
January 2 Safe Tech International News and Notes
European Business Review re EMF, EMFSA, School on Uncomformed Tips,
  
Patricia Burke

December 2024

The MA Auditor Should Not Hire a Consulting Firm in Order to Audit the MA Legislature (smart meters!)
And Taxpayers Should Not Pay for it: An Illustrative Smart Meter Story
Published on Smart Meter Science  
December 29-30 Safe Tech International News and Notes
Headlights, Data vs. Appliances: Power Quality, Base Stations vs Antioxidant & Oxidant Serum Levels; Is the digital revolution ruining the future for us…
  
Patricia Burke
1
December 26-27 Safe Tech International News and Notes
Links to lots of lists.... Katie Singer, Kate Kheel, Europeans for Safe Connections, Courtney Snyder MD, Zaid, Pics from ‘Shining a Light on Leo…
  
Patricia Burke
© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture